Figuring out how the 2023 Arizona Cardinals wide receiver depth chart will work

For almost the entire offseason the questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals have been in regards to the wide receiver room.

Even with injuries to the quarterback room, running backs with little to no experience behind James Conner and questions along the offensive line, people have questions about the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers.

The top guy with a bullet is Marquise Brown, but his questions remain about his ability to stay healthy and on the field.

On pace for a massive 2022 before an injury, Brown has to show he can stay healthy and then that extension will be an easy one for the Arizona Cardinals to offer.

The question after that is who steps up.

Rondale Moore makes Brown look healthy.

Greg Dortch has fought his ass off to be where he is, but is he a true wide receiver two?

That brings us to Michael Wilson, who has been the darling of the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals social media and nearly every press conference the coaches have praised Wilson.

Wilson was a victim of circumstances during his time at Stanford, with also some back luck injury wise, breaking his foot twice and having an unknown injury to end 2022, but he was healthy enough to ball out at the Senior Bowl.

So, the question becomes who is the Arizona Cardinals second receiver in 2023?

Who do you think has the most production after Brown in 2023?