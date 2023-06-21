Cardinals Reacts Survey: Which rookie will be the most important in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

While we know the Arizona Cardinals will need contributions from nearly all of their 2023 NFL Draft class with how the roster is unfolding.

However, the question becomes how will the Arizona Cardinals rookies perform?

Who will have the largest impact on the 2023 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals from the draft class?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/T1OLSP/">Please take our survey</a>

If your choice is not on the list, comment below with who you think will have the biggest rookie year.

I know Paris Johnson Jr’s actual impact cannot be measured, but how would you look at Johnson Jr. as the most impactful?

This should be a fun discussion to see how everyone looks at this group.

Enjoy.