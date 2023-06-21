Questions/Projections for MOJO’s Inherited Draft Picks (Years 2019-2022): Part 1 Offense

Background: Cardinals fans line up to take pictures of Kyler Murray (1) and his teammates as they show off the three new jerseys for the upcoming NFL season during a first look at The Van Buren in Phoenix on April 20, 2023. Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Who and what are new about the 2023 Arizona Cardinals?

GM Monti Ossenfort

Asst. GM Dave Sears

OC: Drew Petzing —- a Kevin Stefanski-style of run heavy offense

DC Nick Rallis —- a hybrid 43/52 style defense

A host of free agents, draft picks and undrafted free agents

Uniforms

Updated Cardinals’ helmet logo

2024 Draft Picks: R1 (2), R2 (1), R3 (2), R4 (2), R5 (2), R7 (1)

That’s a whole lotta NEW!

What’s fascinating to consider is what the prospects are for the draft picks whom MOJO inherited from Keim/Kingsbury’s 4 year stretch.

QB:

Kyler Murray (R1 —- 2019)

Question: When will Kyler be able to play this season, if at all, and what kind of a fit will he be in the new offense?

Projection: a good, but not great fit. If he does not play this season, it would force the Cardinals into yet another “blind faith” decision about his future with the team. Yet, if Kyler plays this year, a strong finish to the season from Kyler could instill confidence for years to come.

Poll Will Kyler prove conclusively this year that he is QB1 for years to come? Yes

No

He does not play this season, which puts the Cardinals in a difficult position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft vote view results 38% Yes (49 votes)

44% No (56 votes)

17% He does not play this season, which puts the Cardinals in a difficult position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft (22 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

RB:

Keaontay Ingram (R6 —- 2022)

Question: Can he make a strong leap in approach and performance from year 1 to year 2?

Projection: Has the potential to be a solid RB2 or RB3 in the new system, particularly if he can be a solid contributor on STs. It helped his roster cause when MODS did not select a RB in this year’s draft. Yet, being #3 in the waiver wire pecking order to start the season, the Cardinals may be awarded one or two RBs, which could relate Ingram to the practice squad.

Poll Will RB Keantay Ingram make the 53 man roster? Yes

No

Practice Squad

Cut and not retained on PS vote view results 53% Yes (64 votes)

8% No (10 votes)

35% Practice Squad (42 votes)

2% Cut and not retained on PS (3 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

TE:

Trey McBride (R2 —- 2022)

Question: can he emerge this year as the team’s TE1, even after Zach Ertz returns?

Projection: The new offense is made to order for Trey’s multi-dimensional skill set, a skill set that should be featured in the run and passing games.

Poll Will TE Trey McBride merge as a one of the team’s go-to players this year? Yes

No vote view results 91% Yes (115 votes)

8% No (11 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now

WR:

Rondale Moore (R2 —- 2021)

Question: can he stay healthy and highly productive?

Projection: might have a better chance with a QB who can best exploit the middle of the defense.

Poll Will WR Rondale Moore emerge as a star type player in the new offense? Yes

No vote view results 22% Yes (28 votes)

77% No (95 votes) 123 votes total Vote Now

T:

Josh Jones (R3 —- 2020)

Question: if given a real chance, will he win the competition at left tackle —- or win the swing tackle role? —- or be traded??

Projection: once Josh gets his chance again to start at left tackle, he may very well lock up that position for years to come, particularly if Paris Johnson Jr. dominates at right tackle.

Poll Will T Josh Jones wind up starting a making a strong case to be PJJ’s bookend for years to come? Yes

No

He gets traded vote view results 62% Yes (76 votes)

21% No (26 votes)

16% He gets traded (20 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

G:

Marquis Hayes (R7 —- 2022)

Question: will he stay healthy this year and put up a strong fight to win the starting left guard position?

Projection: in a run heavy offense, Hayes’ size, strength and mauling ability at the point of attack are very attractive. If he demonstrates the ability to execute blocks on the run via pulls and traps, he could flat-out win the starting job at left guard.

Poll Will Marquis Hayes win the LG job? Yes

No, but will make the 53

No, will be a waiver wire claim

No, but will be signed to the PS vote view results 18% Yes (21 votes)

57% No, but will make the 53 (66 votes)

5% No, will be a waiver wire claim (6 votes)

19% No, but will be signed to the PS (22 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

C:

Lecitus Smith (R6 —-2022)

Question: will the coaches find a way to keep him on the 53 man roster as a swing center/guard?

Projection: roster bubble and possible practice squad signee who could move up, if and when needed on game days, or onto the roster at some point.

Poll Will Lecitus Smith make the 53 man roster? Yes

No, but will be signed to the PS

No, will be claimed off waivers

No, will be cut and not retained on PS vote view results 23% Yes (26 votes)

55% No, but will be signed to the PS (60 votes)

11% No, will be claimed off waivers (12 votes)

10% No, will be cut and not retained on PS (11 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Which way did you vote for each player? And why? (copy and paste, if you want)

QB Murray: ________________________________________________________________

RB Ingram: _______________________________________________________________

TE McBride: _____________________________________________________________

WR Moore: _______________________________________________________________

T Jones: ________________________________________________________________

G Hayes: ________________________________________________________________

C Smith: ________________________________________________________________

I will share my votes in the comment section later on.