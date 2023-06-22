Questions/Projections for MOJO’s Inherited Draft Picks (Years 2019-2022): Part 2 Defense

Background: Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebackers Isaiah Simmons (9) and Zaven Collins (25) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.
How impressed are MOJO with the defensive draft picks they inherited from the Keim/Kingsbury years?
DI:
Rashard Lawrence (R4 2020)
Question:
Poll
Will Rashard Lawrence be able to stay healthy enough to have his best and most productive season as a pro?
-
50%
Yes
-
50%
No
- Projection: starter
Leki Fotu (R4 2020)
- Question:
Poll
Will Leki Fotu carve a niche in the DI rotation and start to play up to his potential?
-
42%
Yes
-
33%
No
-
24%
He’s not making the 53 man roster
- Projection: rotation player at NT, DT
Edge:
Zaven Collins (R1 2021)
- Question:
Poll
Will Zaven Collins be a beast on the edge in Nick Rallis’ defense?
-
83%
Yes
-
16%
No
Projection: starter at SOLB
Victor Dimukeje (R6 2021)
- Question:
Poll
Will Victor Dimukeje earn a spot in the Cardinals’ edge rotation?
-
35%
Yes
-
22%
No
-
42%
Probably headed to practice squad
- Projection: on 53 man roster bubble
Cameron Thomas (R3 2022)
- Question:
Poll
Will Cameron Thomas be a star in Nick Rallis’ system?
-
42%
Yes
-
51%
Eventually
-
5%
No
- Projection: starter at DE
Myjai Sanders (R3 2022)
- Question
Poll
Will Myjai Sanders be a star in Nick Rallis’ defense?
-
35%
Yes
-
44%
Eventually
-
20%
No
- Projection: Edge pass rusher in a variety of packages
Jesse Luketa (R7 2022)
- Question:
Poll
Will Jesse Luketa shine enough on STs to make the 53 man roster?
-
37%
Yes
-
10%
No
-
52%
Practice Squad
- Projection: possible STs’ stud, on roster bubble
CB:
Marco Wilson (R4 2021)
- Question:
Poll
Will Marco Wilson retain his starting RCB job in new system?
-
85%
Yes
-
11%
No
-
3%
Might be traded
- Projection: possible starter at RCB, if he’s a more willing a reliable tackler
Christian Matthew (R7 2022)
- Question:
Poll
Will Christian Matthew make the 53 man roster?
-
44%
Yes
-
16%
No
-
38%
Practice Squad
- Projection: on 53 man roster bubble
S:
Jalen Thompson (R5 Supplemental Draft 2019)
- Question:
Poll
Will Jalen Thompson be a star in Nick Rallis’ defense?
-
65%
Yes
-
14%
Eventually
-
20%
No
- Projection: starter
Isaiah Simmons (R1 2020)
- Question:
Poll
Will Isaiah Simmons thrive as a defensive back in Nick Rallis’ system?
-
72%
Yes
-
13%
Eventually
-
14%
No
- Projection: playmaker forcing the run, busting up screens, covering TEs/RBs and providing versatility in zone coverages
ROTB Question:
Poll
Did Steve Keim leave the new staff a respectable amount of talent (via his last four years of draft picks) across the board, position-wise?
-
23%
Yes
-
76%
No
In my opinion, although this may be an unpopular point of view among Cardinals’ fans, Steve Keim, during his final four drafts, did a commendable job of covering the majority of the bases, position-wise, in terms of adding talent and depth. The problem was, Keim’s picks were not always aligned with the coaches’ prototypes —- which therefore deterred the alacrity of the players’ assimilation into the program, talent development and overall sense of confidence.
Conclusion —- while these former draft picks on both sides of the ball were not MOJO’s picks, they have been given an ample number of impressive (as yet fully untapped) talents to work with. The talent cupboard isn’t nearly as bare as it was when BA left the building. The disparity of then and now is distinctive.
Poll
The talent cupboard is much less bare for the new coaching staff than it was when BA left town
-
50%
Agree
-
26%
Disagree
-
23%
No matter what, Keim deserves little to no credit
Your perspectives?
