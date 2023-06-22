Questions/Projections for MOJO’s Inherited Draft Picks (Years 2019-2022): Part 2 Defense

Background: Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebackers Isaiah Simmons (9) and Zaven Collins (25) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

How impressed are MOJO with the defensive draft picks they inherited from the Keim/Kingsbury years?

Rashard Lawrence (R4 2020)

Projection: starter

Leki Fotu (R4 2020)

Projection: rotation player at NT, DT

Edge:

Zaven Collins (R1 2021)

Projection: starter at SOLB

Victor Dimukeje (R6 2021)

Projection: on 53 man roster bubble

Cameron Thomas (R3 2022)

Projection: starter at DE

Myjai Sanders (R3 2022)

Projection: Edge pass rusher in a variety of packages

Jesse Luketa (R7 2022)

Projection: possible STs’ stud, on roster bubble

CB:

Marco Wilson (R4 2021)

Projection: possible starter at RCB, if he’s a more willing a reliable tackler

Christian Matthew (R7 2022)

Projection: on 53 man roster bubble

S:

Jalen Thompson (R5 Supplemental Draft 2019)

Projection: starter

Isaiah Simmons (R1 2020)

Projection: playmaker forcing the run, busting up screens, covering TEs/RBs and providing versatility in zone coverages

In my opinion, although this may be an unpopular point of view among Cardinals’ fans, Steve Keim, during his final four drafts, did a commendable job of covering the majority of the bases, position-wise, in terms of adding talent and depth. The problem was, Keim’s picks were not always aligned with the coaches’ prototypes —- which therefore deterred the alacrity of the players’ assimilation into the program, talent development and overall sense of confidence.

Conclusion —- while these former draft picks on both sides of the ball were not MOJO’s picks, they have been given an ample number of impressive (as yet fully untapped) talents to work with. The talent cupboard isn’t nearly as bare as it was when BA left the building. The disparity of then and now is distinctive.

Your perspectives?