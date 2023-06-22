 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Questions/Projections for MOJO’s Inherited Draft Picks (Years 2019-2022): Part 2 Defense

By Walter Mitchell
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Background: Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebackers Isaiah Simmons (9) and Zaven Collins (25) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

How impressed are MOJO with the defensive draft picks they inherited from the Keim/Kingsbury years?

DI:

Rashard Lawrence (R4 2020)

Question:

Poll

Will Rashard Lawrence be able to stay healthy enough to have his best and most productive season as a pro?

view results
  • 50%
    Yes
    (100 votes)
  • 50%
    No
    (100 votes)
200 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: starter

Leki Fotu (R4 2020)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Leki Fotu carve a niche in the DI rotation and start to play up to his potential?

view results
  • 42%
    Yes
    (84 votes)
  • 33%
    No
    (67 votes)
  • 24%
    He’s not making the 53 man roster
    (48 votes)
199 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: rotation player at NT, DT

Edge:

Zaven Collins (R1 2021)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Zaven Collins be a beast on the edge in Nick Rallis’ defense?

view results
  • 83%
    Yes
    (176 votes)
  • 16%
    No
    (35 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

Projection: starter at SOLB

Victor Dimukeje (R6 2021)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Victor Dimukeje earn a spot in the Cardinals’ edge rotation?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes
    (73 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (46 votes)
  • 42%
    Probably headed to practice squad
    (88 votes)
207 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: on 53 man roster bubble

Cameron Thomas (R3 2022)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Cameron Thomas be a star in Nick Rallis’ system?

view results
  • 42%
    Yes
    (89 votes)
  • 51%
    Eventually
    (107 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (12 votes)
208 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: starter at DE

Myjai Sanders (R3 2022)

  • Question

Poll

Will Myjai Sanders be a star in Nick Rallis’ defense?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes
    (75 votes)
  • 44%
    Eventually
    (94 votes)
  • 20%
    No
    (43 votes)
212 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: Edge pass rusher in a variety of packages

Jesse Luketa (R7 2022)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Jesse Luketa shine enough on STs to make the 53 man roster?

view results
  • 37%
    Yes
    (73 votes)
  • 10%
    No
    (20 votes)
  • 52%
    Practice Squad
    (102 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: possible STs’ stud, on roster bubble

CB:

Marco Wilson (R4 2021)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Marco Wilson retain his starting RCB job in new system?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (166 votes)
  • 11%
    No
    (23 votes)
  • 3%
    Might be traded
    (6 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: possible starter at RCB, if he’s a more willing a reliable tackler

Christian Matthew (R7 2022)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Christian Matthew make the 53 man roster?

view results
  • 44%
    Yes
    (85 votes)
  • 16%
    No
    (32 votes)
  • 38%
    Practice Squad
    (74 votes)
191 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: on 53 man roster bubble

S:

Jalen Thompson (R5 Supplemental Draft 2019)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Jalen Thompson be a star in Nick Rallis’ defense?

view results
  • 65%
    Yes
    (128 votes)
  • 14%
    Eventually
    (28 votes)
  • 20%
    No
    (39 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: starter

Isaiah Simmons (R1 2020)

  • Question:

Poll

Will Isaiah Simmons thrive as a defensive back in Nick Rallis’ system?

view results
  • 72%
    Yes
    (142 votes)
  • 13%
    Eventually
    (26 votes)
  • 14%
    No
    (29 votes)
197 votes total Vote Now
  • Projection: playmaker forcing the run, busting up screens, covering TEs/RBs and providing versatility in zone coverages

ROTB Question:

Poll

Did Steve Keim leave the new staff a respectable amount of talent (via his last four years of draft picks) across the board, position-wise?

view results
  • 23%
    Yes
    (47 votes)
  • 76%
    No
    (157 votes)
204 votes total Vote Now

In my opinion, although this may be an unpopular point of view among Cardinals’ fans, Steve Keim, during his final four drafts, did a commendable job of covering the majority of the bases, position-wise, in terms of adding talent and depth. The problem was, Keim’s picks were not always aligned with the coaches’ prototypes —- which therefore deterred the alacrity of the players’ assimilation into the program, talent development and overall sense of confidence.

Conclusion —- while these former draft picks on both sides of the ball were not MOJO’s picks, they have been given an ample number of impressive (as yet fully untapped) talents to work with. The talent cupboard isn’t nearly as bare as it was when BA left the building. The disparity of then and now is distinctive.

Poll

The talent cupboard is much less bare for the new coaching staff than it was when BA left town

view results
  • 50%
    Agree
    (95 votes)
  • 26%
    Disagree
    (51 votes)
  • 23%
    No matter what, Keim deserves little to no credit
    (44 votes)
190 votes total Vote Now

Your perspectives?

