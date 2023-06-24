SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans have high hopes for Paris Johnson Jr. and Michael Wilson

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Arizona Cardinals fans are cautiously optimistic about the 2023 NFL Draft class, as they went a different route for the first time in a long-time.

So, with that optimism, who do fans expect the most from in 2023? The majority feel like either Paris Johnson Jr. or Michael Wilson will have the most impact in year one.

Johnson being the top guy is not surprising, but Wilson being that much higher than B.J. Ojulari is a little bit of a shocker.

Fans are buying what the offseason hype train is selling and are hopeful to see impact in year one from the third round pick from Stanford.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.