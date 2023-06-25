 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals Fans: Vote for Week 1 Starters on Offense

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Background: Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports.

I think it might be fascinating to see which players on offense the Arizona Cardinals’ fans want to see in the starting lineup come Week 1.

It may also be fascinating to see how accurate the votes are when the time comes.

Obviously, much can change between now and September 10th. Therefore, these votes can help us chart the possible changes.

For now, let’s assume that QB Kyler Murray and TE Zach Ertz will still be on the team’s PUP list in early September.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Note: you can only vote for each player ONCE. Thus, pick the position for each player that you think is best. It might help to draw up your lineup beforehand:

QB: ________________________________________________________________

RB: ________________________________________________________________

TE: _______________________________________________________________

WR1: _____________________________________________________________

WR2: _____________________________________________________________

WR3: ______________________________________________________________

LT: _______________________________________________________________

LG: _____________________________________________________________

C: ______________________________________________________________

RG: ____________________________________________________________

RT: ____________________________________________________________

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Cast Your Votes:

QB:

Poll

QB

view results
  • 3%
    Blough, David
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    Driskel, Jeff
    (2 votes)
  • 47%
    McCoy, Colt
    (73 votes)
  • 48%
    Tune, Clayton
    (75 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

RB:

Poll

RB

view results
  • 1%
    Clement, Corey
    (2 votes)
  • 95%
    Conner, James
    (148 votes)
  • 1%
    Demercado, Emari
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Ingram, Keaontay
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Williams, Ty’Son
    (0 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

TE:

Poll

TE

view results
  • 0%
    Honingford, Joel
    (0 votes)
  • 97%
    McBride, Trey
    (153 votes)
  • 0%
    Pierce Jr., Chris
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seikovitz, Bernhard
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Togiai, Noah
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Whiteheart, Blake
    (2 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

WR1:

Poll

WR1

view results
  • 84%
    Brown, Marquise
    (147 votes)
  • 4%
    Dortch, Greg
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    Moore, Rondale
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Pascal, Zach
    (1 vote)
  • 8%
    Wilson, Michael
    (14 votes)
175 votes total Vote Now

WR2:

Poll

WR2:

view results
  • 4%
    Brown
    (6 votes)
  • 24%
    Dortch
    (35 votes)
  • 16%
    Moore
    (24 votes)
  • 14%
    Pascal
    (21 votes)
  • 40%
    Wilson
    (58 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

WR3:

Poll

WR3

view results
  • 1%
    Brown
    (2 votes)
  • 27%
    Dortch
    (41 votes)
  • 31%
    Moore
    (47 votes)
  • 8%
    Pascal
    (13 votes)
  • 29%
    Wilson
    (44 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

LT:

Poll

LT

view results
  • 69%
    Humphries, D.J.
    (111 votes)
  • 17%
    Johnson Jr., Paris
    (28 votes)
  • 12%
    Jones, Josh
    (20 votes)
159 votes total Vote Now

LG:

Poll

LG

view results
  • 3%
    Daley, Dennis
    (6 votes)
  • 7%
    Gaines II, Jon
    (12 votes)
  • 13%
    Hayes, Marquis
    (20 votes)
  • 44%
    Johnson Jr., Paris
    (67 votes)
  • 21%
    Jones, Josh
    (33 votes)
  • 1%
    Smith, Lecitus
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    Wilkinson, Elijah
    (11 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

C:

Poll

C

view results
  • 47%
    Froholdt, Hjalte
    (72 votes)
  • 39%
    Gaines II, Jon
    (61 votes)
  • 2%
    Howerton, Hayden
    (4 votes)
  • 10%
    Smith, Lecitus
    (16 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

RG:

Poll

RG

view results
  • 0%
    Daley, Dennis
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gaines II, Jon
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Hayes, Marquis
    (2 votes)
  • 98%
    Hernandez, Will
    (150 votes)
  • 0%
    Wilkerson, Elijah
    (0 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

RT:

Poll

RT

view results
  • 0%
    Barton, Jackson
    (1 vote)
  • 30%
    Beachum, Kelvin
    (45 votes)
  • 10%
    Humphries, D.J.
    (15 votes)
  • 42%
    Johnson Jr., Paris
    (63 votes)
  • 17%
    Jones, Josh
    (26 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

You Voted For Week 1 (Copy and Paste, if you want):

  • QB: ________________________________________________________________
  • RB: ________________________________________________________________
  • TE: _______________________________________________________________
  • WR1: _____________________________________________________________
  • WR2: _____________________________________________________________
  • WR3: ______________________________________________________________
  • LT: _______________________________________________________________
  • LG: _____________________________________________________________
  • C: ______________________________________________________________
  • RG: ____________________________________________________________
  • RT: ____________________________________________________________

My Votes: Week 1

  • QB: McCoy
  • RB: Conner
  • TE: McBride
  • WR1: Brown
  • WR2: Dortch
  • WR3: Wilson
  • LT: Jones
  • LG: Gaines II
  • C: Froholdt
  • RG: Hernandez
  • RT: Johnson Jr.

Commentary:

I think it is wise for the Cardinals to go with Colt McCoy and Hjalte Froholdt week 1 because of McCoy’s veteran leadership and Froholdt’s knowledge of Drew Petzing’s offense.

I was tempted to vote for Greg Dortch as WR1, but slot WRs are typically not considered WR1s. That said, I am hoping that Greg Dortch gets as many targets as possible. I believe he has star-like competitiveness, quickness, RAC ability and mental/physcial toughness.

I think it was remarkable that Josh Jones earned the highest PFF grade (75.2) on the offense last year while staring 9 games with a makeshift offensive line and 4 different starting QBs. The Cardinals need to know this year whether Josh Jones is the right bookend for Paris Johnson Jr.

At LG, I am hoping that if the coaches are going with Hjalte Froholdt at center they will slide Jon Gaines II over to LG. He’s a tremendous system fit and has the highest ceiling of any of the true guard candidates on the current roster, other than perhaps Will Hernandez.

How are your thoughts and votes the similar and different than mine?

Thank you for your outstanding participation, as always.

