Cardinals Fans: Vote for Week 1 Starters on Offense

Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.

I think it might be fascinating to see which players on offense the Arizona Cardinals’ fans want to see in the starting lineup come Week 1.

It may also be fascinating to see how accurate the votes are when the time comes.

Obviously, much can change between now and September 10th. Therefore, these votes can help us chart the possible changes.

For now, let’s assume that QB Kyler Murray and TE Zach Ertz will still be on the team’s PUP list in early September.

Note: you can only vote for each player ONCE. Thus, pick the position for each player that you think is best. It might help to draw up your lineup beforehand:

QB: ________________________________________________________________

RB: ________________________________________________________________

TE: _______________________________________________________________

WR1: _____________________________________________________________

WR2: _____________________________________________________________

WR3: ______________________________________________________________

LT: _______________________________________________________________

LG: _____________________________________________________________

C: ______________________________________________________________

RG: ____________________________________________________________

RT: ____________________________________________________________

Cast Your Votes:

QB:

Poll QB Blough, David

Driskel, Jeff

McCoy, Colt

Tune, Clayton vote view results 3% Blough, David (5 votes)

1% Driskel, Jeff (2 votes)

47% McCoy, Colt (73 votes)

48% Tune, Clayton (75 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

RB:

Poll RB Clement, Corey

Conner, James

Demercado, Emari

Ingram, Keaontay

Williams, Ty’Son vote view results 1% Clement, Corey (2 votes)

95% Conner, James (148 votes)

1% Demercado, Emari (2 votes)

1% Ingram, Keaontay (3 votes)

0% Williams, Ty’Son (0 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

TE:

Poll TE Honingford, Joel

McBride, Trey

Pierce Jr., Chris

Seikovitz, Bernhard

Togiai, Noah

Whiteheart, Blake vote view results 0% Honingford, Joel (0 votes)

97% McBride, Trey (153 votes)

0% Pierce Jr., Chris (0 votes)

0% Seikovitz, Bernhard (1 vote)

0% Togiai, Noah (1 vote)

1% Whiteheart, Blake (2 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

WR1:

Poll WR1 Brown, Marquise

Dortch, Greg

Moore, Rondale

Pascal, Zach

Wilson, Michael vote view results 84% Brown, Marquise (147 votes)

4% Dortch, Greg (8 votes)

2% Moore, Rondale (5 votes)

0% Pascal, Zach (1 vote)

8% Wilson, Michael (14 votes) 175 votes total Vote Now

WR2:

Poll WR2: Brown

Dortch

Moore

Pascal

Wilson vote view results 4% Brown (6 votes)

24% Dortch (35 votes)

16% Moore (24 votes)

14% Pascal (21 votes)

40% Wilson (58 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

WR3:

Poll WR3 Brown

Dortch

Moore

Pascal

Wilson vote view results 1% Brown (2 votes)

27% Dortch (41 votes)

31% Moore (47 votes)

8% Pascal (13 votes)

29% Wilson (44 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

LT:

Poll LT Humphries, D.J.

Johnson Jr., Paris

Jones, Josh vote view results 69% Humphries, D.J. (111 votes)

17% Johnson Jr., Paris (28 votes)

12% Jones, Josh (20 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

LG:

Poll LG Daley, Dennis

Gaines II, Jon

Hayes, Marquis

Johnson Jr., Paris

Jones, Josh

Smith, Lecitus

Wilkinson, Elijah vote view results 3% Daley, Dennis (6 votes)

7% Gaines II, Jon (12 votes)

13% Hayes, Marquis (20 votes)

44% Johnson Jr., Paris (67 votes)

21% Jones, Josh (33 votes)

1% Smith, Lecitus (2 votes)

7% Wilkinson, Elijah (11 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

C:

Poll C Froholdt, Hjalte

Gaines II, Jon

Howerton, Hayden

Smith, Lecitus vote view results 47% Froholdt, Hjalte (72 votes)

39% Gaines II, Jon (61 votes)

2% Howerton, Hayden (4 votes)

10% Smith, Lecitus (16 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

RG:

Poll RG Daley, Dennis

Gaines II, Jon

Hayes, Marquis

Hernandez, Will

Wilkerson, Elijah vote view results 0% Daley, Dennis (0 votes)

0% Gaines II, Jon (1 vote)

1% Hayes, Marquis (2 votes)

98% Hernandez, Will (150 votes)

0% Wilkerson, Elijah (0 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

RT:

Poll RT Barton, Jackson

Beachum, Kelvin

Humphries, D.J.

Johnson Jr., Paris

Jones, Josh vote view results 0% Barton, Jackson (1 vote)

30% Beachum, Kelvin (45 votes)

10% Humphries, D.J. (15 votes)

42% Johnson Jr., Paris (63 votes)

17% Jones, Josh (26 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now

You Voted For Week 1 (Copy and Paste, if you want):

QB: ________________________________________________________________

RB: ________________________________________________________________

TE: _______________________________________________________________

WR1: _____________________________________________________________

WR2: _____________________________________________________________

WR3: ______________________________________________________________

LT: _______________________________________________________________

LG: _____________________________________________________________

C: ______________________________________________________________

RG: ____________________________________________________________

RT: ____________________________________________________________

My Votes: Week 1

QB: McCoy

RB: Conner

TE: McBride

WR1: Brown

WR2: Dortch

WR3: Wilson

LT: Jones

LG: Gaines II

C: Froholdt

RG: Hernandez

RT: Johnson Jr.

Commentary:

I think it is wise for the Cardinals to go with Colt McCoy and Hjalte Froholdt week 1 because of McCoy’s veteran leadership and Froholdt’s knowledge of Drew Petzing’s offense.

I was tempted to vote for Greg Dortch as WR1, but slot WRs are typically not considered WR1s. That said, I am hoping that Greg Dortch gets as many targets as possible. I believe he has star-like competitiveness, quickness, RAC ability and mental/physcial toughness.

I think it was remarkable that Josh Jones earned the highest PFF grade (75.2) on the offense last year while staring 9 games with a makeshift offensive line and 4 different starting QBs. The Cardinals need to know this year whether Josh Jones is the right bookend for Paris Johnson Jr.

At LG, I am hoping that if the coaches are going with Hjalte Froholdt at center they will slide Jon Gaines II over to LG. He’s a tremendous system fit and has the highest ceiling of any of the true guard candidates on the current roster, other than perhaps Will Hernandez.

How are your thoughts and votes the similar and different than mine?

Thank you for your outstanding participation, as always.