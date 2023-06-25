Cardinals Fans: Vote for Week 1 Starters on Offense

Background: Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports.
I think it might be fascinating to see which players on offense the Arizona Cardinals’ fans want to see in the starting lineup come Week 1.
It may also be fascinating to see how accurate the votes are when the time comes.
Obviously, much can change between now and September 10th. Therefore, these votes can help us chart the possible changes.
For now, let’s assume that QB Kyler Murray and TE Zach Ertz will still be on the team’s PUP list in early September.
Cast Your Votes:
QB:
You Voted For Week 1 (Copy and Paste, if you want):
- QB: ________________________________________________________________
- RB: ________________________________________________________________
- TE: _______________________________________________________________
- WR1: _____________________________________________________________
- WR2: _____________________________________________________________
- WR3: ______________________________________________________________
- LT: _______________________________________________________________
- LG: _____________________________________________________________
- C: ______________________________________________________________
- RG: ____________________________________________________________
- RT: ____________________________________________________________
My Votes: Week 1
- QB: McCoy
- RB: Conner
- TE: McBride
- WR1: Brown
- WR2: Dortch
- WR3: Wilson
- LT: Jones
- LG: Gaines II
- C: Froholdt
- RG: Hernandez
- RT: Johnson Jr.
Commentary:
I think it is wise for the Cardinals to go with Colt McCoy and Hjalte Froholdt week 1 because of McCoy’s veteran leadership and Froholdt’s knowledge of Drew Petzing’s offense.
I was tempted to vote for Greg Dortch as WR1, but slot WRs are typically not considered WR1s. That said, I am hoping that Greg Dortch gets as many targets as possible. I believe he has star-like competitiveness, quickness, RAC ability and mental/physcial toughness.
I think it was remarkable that Josh Jones earned the highest PFF grade (75.2) on the offense last year while staring 9 games with a makeshift offensive line and 4 different starting QBs. The Cardinals need to know this year whether Josh Jones is the right bookend for Paris Johnson Jr.
At LG, I am hoping that if the coaches are going with Hjalte Froholdt at center they will slide Jon Gaines II over to LG. He’s a tremendous system fit and has the highest ceiling of any of the true guard candidates on the current roster, other than perhaps Will Hernandez.
How are your thoughts and votes the similar and different than mine?
Thank you for your outstanding participation, as always.
