Snubbing Budda Baker, OL/WR rankings, Arizona Cardinals offseason program takeaways

Happy Monday one and all.

Jess and I are back for another episode of the best hour of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web, this week discussing offseason rankings and the lack of representation of the Arizona Cardinals on most preseason top ten lists.

The most shocking, being no Budda Baker in the top 20 safeties in the NFL? What!?

Then we discuss how the Cardinals are in the bottom third of the league in offensive line rankings and wide receiver rankings.

(1:00) Budda Baker snubbed twice!

(17:42) PFF’s O-line rankings and where the Cardinals land

(25:58) PFF’s WR rankings and where the Cardinals land

(33:47) Offseason program takeaways