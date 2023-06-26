Bootleg Football’s Cardinals 2023 Preview With Brett Kollmann and E.J. Snyder

Background: Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) is stopped by Tennessee Titans defenders during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Cardinals 068. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Just watched Brett and E.J.’s outstanding preview —- and let me say this —- while they are not keen on immediate results for the Cardinals’ this year, they see the potential of a bright future for the Arizona Cardinals.

I chose the background photo of 2nd year RB Keaontay Ingram because Brett believes that Keaontay is a perfect system fit for Drew Petzing’s (Kubiak/Stefanski influenced) offense. Brett’s understanding of what the Cardinals’ offense will look like, scheme-wise, is an eye-opener.

There are so many key analyses in this podcast —- thus, I would prefer to chime in with my thoughts and reaction (and I have many) after I give many of you c chance to absorb the full import of the content yourself.

Time Stamps:(my favorites highlighted):

0:01 Welp...let’s do this

1:20 2022 Team Summary

4:29 2022 Cardinals Power Score

5:06 Scheme Breakdowns (knowledge nuggets abound here)

15:16 Arizona’s Coaching Staff (interesting takes along with their very high opinion of Monti Ossenfort and his rebuilding plan)

18:03 Let’s talk about the Hopkins stuff (Brett’s take was identical to mine from the get-go)

21:34 Are ANY Cardinals players worth investing in?

30:35 Free Agency losses and gains

37:19 The 2023 Cardinals Draft Class (this is a treat!)

49:23 Final Report Card and Record Predictions (the great question —- if the Cardinals happen to wind up with the #1 pick, should they invest the pick in QB Caleb Williams and trade Kyler? Brett and E.J. ‘s answer is compelling).

Enjoy! Chime in! Where do you agree and disagree?