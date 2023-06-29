Red Rain Podcast: Who is more “Coach Bro”: Kliff or JG? Plus, thoughts on Florio, Caleb, Kyler and Budda

Who is more “Coach Bro”?

Poll Who is more "Coach Bro"? Kliff Kingsbury

Jonathan Gannon vote view results 91% Kliff Kingsbury (21 votes)

8% Jonathan Gannon (2 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Should Mike Florio be hailed as the Cardinals’ #1 Enemy?

It's a coup you got Florio to come to your show. Kudos PHNX. I thought he provided some keen insights on his book, the league owners, the MB/TMcD rift, college players electing to stay given NIL money and there being more to the MOJO rules violation (no doubt he's heard things). — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 28, 2023

He made a great point about Caleb Williams and other top paid college players (via NIL) may be more apt to stay in their college programs if they don’t want to be drafted by the teams at the top of the draft.

In this episode I discuss a Caleb Williams rumor that I have heard from two very reliable sources —- which is why I believe Mike Florio is likely privy to the same rumor.

Your thoughts?