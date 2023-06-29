 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Who is more “Coach Bro”: Kliff or JG? Plus, thoughts on Florio, Caleb, Kyler and Budda

By Walter Mitchell
Who is more “Coach Bro”?

NFL: Arizona Cardinals-Minicamp Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Poll

    Kliff Kingsbury
    (21 votes)
    Jonathan Gannon
    (2 votes)
Should Mike Florio be hailed as the Cardinals’ #1 Enemy?

He made a great point about Caleb Williams and other top paid college players (via NIL) may be more apt to stay in their college programs if they don’t want to be drafted by the teams at the top of the draft.

In this episode I discuss a Caleb Williams rumor that I have heard from two very reliable sources —- which is why I believe Mike Florio is likely privy to the same rumor.

Your thoughts?

