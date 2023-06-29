J.J. Watt to join CBS Sports as NFL Analyst

The Arizona Cardinals lost their best defensive player in 2022 to retirement, but he may be back sometime next season now.

CBS Sports and J.J. Watt have come to a multi-year agreement for him to be an analyst for the NFL.

From David Berson, President, CBS Sports.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” said Berson. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.” “I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” said Watt. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt has become a much larger presence on social media lately and he is incredibly good at it, so this will be a welcome addition to the NFL morning space.

Congrats to J.J.