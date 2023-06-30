NFL Comedy Youtuber @TomGrossicomedy visits Phoenix and State Farm Stadium on his #30in30 NFL Stadium tour

NFL Comedians are usually always found behind a camera of some kind.

Actors like Frank Caliendo and others have become successful with contemporary parodies or commentary on the state of affairs in the National Football League. Some have even started out online as Youtubers or posting hilarious videos of themselves online for various fans of teams to react to and be aware of how the response was to a team’s season.

For example, you’ve probably seen this, or a similar video to this if you’re a Cardinals fan online:

One of them, however, decided to embark upon a different sort of raising awareness.

YouTuber Tom Grossi was challenged by his viewers and determined himself to embark on a journey to visit all 30 NFL stadiums (remember 4 teams of the 32 share two stadiums between them) in 30 days, which meant a roadtrip of essentially epic proportions.

In order to best facilitate this challenge for a good cause, Grossi has been raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with an original goal of $100,000.

Arizona was the 29th stop, and there were #Birdgang fans to greet Grossi, as well as other fans of teams around the National Football League.

The Arizona Cardinals weren’t just welcoming to Grossi, but as he detailed, he was given a Kyler Murray signed Pro Bowl jersey to give to the highest “donor” to St. Jude’s as well as a tour of the stadium, the game field and the Pat Tillman statue.

Great stuff, Cardinals.

Even better than Grossi’s dancing skills....*cough cough*

He also held a fan meet-n-greet event later that afternoon in Scottsdale which saw plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans in attendance.

Here are some photos of the event, in which Grossi remarked (quite energetically) about the Arizona summer heat and admiration for the support and charity of those on his travels.

Below is a video of his time in Arizona which debuted today:

As of this writing, he has over $310k (nearly $400k expected to be raised) and the link to donate is still available below if you want to participate.

https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=7995825&fr_id=133399&pg=personal

It’s always great to see the Arizona Cardinals organization, the Phoenicians and Cardinals fans step up and support the kids with their charity. Was a privilege to cover the event as well for ROTB.

I’ve gone and donated to the cause and would encourage you as well!