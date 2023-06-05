DeAndre Hopkins’ release, Budda Baker to report, and are the Cardinals tanking

Happy Monday one and all.

We are heading into the final weeks of OTA’s before a break until training camp.

So, that means the Arizona Cardinals don’t have a whole lot going on, but we still have plenty to talk about.

We always start off with the hottest topic of the week, the release of DeAndre Hopkins, before getting into a number of other subjects.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Topics and times:

(1:00) Why Hopkins was released

(17:34) Where Hopkins might end up

(29:37) Where the Cardinals are at with the receiving corps

(36:48) The latest with Budda Baker

(43:29) Should we call the Cardinals’ 2023 plan ‘tanking’?