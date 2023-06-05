Cardinals sign Dylan Mabin and Bobby Price

Familiarity is the biggest theme among most of the Arizona Cardinals’ signing this offseason when pertaining to prior experience with front office members and coaches.

That trend continues with the pair of cornerback signings today in Dylan Mabin and Bobby Price.

Mabin, 25, went undrafted out of Fordham University in the 2019 NFL Draft. He began his career with the Raiders (2019-20) and made stints with the Minnesota Vikings (2020), New Orleans Saints (2021), and most recently the Atlanta Falcons (2022) as a member of their practice squad. He played in four career games, all in 2020. Mabin joins defensive back Jovante Moffatt, who was claimed off waivers in April, as two former Falcons added to Arizona’s roster after the hiring of former Falcons’ senior pro scout Rob Kisiel as their assistant director of player personnel.

Price, 25, played collegiately at Norfolk State for four years and went undrafted in 2020 before signing with the Detroit Lions. He played with the Lions for three seasons primarily on special teams. His most productive year was in 2021, when he played in a career-high 15 games. Price had 18 tackles, three passes defensed, and made two starts that season. Cardinals’ assistant general manager Dave Sears, formerly the Lions’ director of college scouting, is plenty familiar with what Price brings to the table. Arizona added a few other former Lions this offseason in Jeff Driskel, Josh Woods, and re-signing David Blough.

Cardinals’ cornerback room got bigger with the additions of Mabin (6’1’’ 195lbs) and Price (6’3’’ 208lbs). As it currently stands, third-year veteran Marco Wilson and 30-year-old Antonio Hamilton are the projected starting cornerbacks. Rookie third-round pick Garrett Williams and sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark should have opportunities for playing time this season. Rashad Fenton, Kris Boyd, Nate Hairston, last year’s seventh-round pick Christian Matthew, and undrafted rookie Quavian White will have opportunities to lock up a roster spot with Hamilton’s status as a starter far from guaranteed.