Arizona Cardinals re-sign long snapper Aaron Brewer

The Arizona Cardinals may only have a new punter this year, as the team announced today they have re-signed longtime long snapper, Aaron Brewer.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed long snapper Aaron Brewer and has released long snapper Joe Fortunato. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

Brewer (6-5, 232) has played in 98 regular season games with Arizona the past seven seasons after originally joining the Cardinals in 2016. The 32-year old Brewer appeared in 15 games last year with the Cardinals. He entered the league with Denver in 2012 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State and snapped in all 64 regular season games and eight postseason contests in four seasons (2012-15) with the Broncos. In his career, Brewer has played in 162 games and has 20 special teams tackles.