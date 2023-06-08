 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

My 53 favorite Cardinals heading into mini-camp

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Mingson Lau/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Background: Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.Mingson Lau/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Having watched some film of the Cardinals’ newcomers, both the free agents and the rookies, heading into mandatory mini-camp next week, here is the 53 man roster I currently favor.

PUP:

  • QB Kyler Murray
  • TE Zach Ertz

53 Man Roster:

Offense:

  • QB (2): 12-Colt McCoy; 15-Clayton Tune
  • RB (3): 6-James Conner; 30-Deaontay Ingram; 31-Emari Demercado
  • TE (3): 85-Trey McBride; 49-Chris Pierce; 47-Blake Whiteheart
  • WR (5): 2-Marquis Brown; 83-Greg Dortch; 0-Zach Pascal; 4-Rondale Moore; 14-Michael Wilson
  • T (4): 70-Paris Johnson Jr.; 72-Josh Jones; 74-D.J. Humphries, 68-Kelvin Beachum
  • G (3): 76-Will Hernandez; 65-Elijah Wilkinson; 78-Marquis Hayes
  • C (2): 72-Hjalte Froholdt; 59-Jon Gaines II

23

Defense:

  • NT (2): 94-Carlos Watkins; 94-Leki Fotu
  • DT (2): 90-Rashard Lawrence; 92-Kevin Strong Jr.
  • DE (3): 97-Cameron Thomas; 91-L.J. Collier; 55-Dante Stills
  • ILB (4): 7-Kyzir White, 44-Owen Pappoe; 51-Josh Woods; 57-Marvin Pierre
  • SOLB (3): 25-Zaven Collins; 41-Myjai Sanders; 43-Jesse Luketa
  • WOLB (2): 45-Dennis Gardeck; 18-B.J. Ojulari
  • CB (5): 24-Rashad Fenton; 21-Garrett Williams; 13-Kei’Tre; Clark; 20-Marco Wilson; 33-Antonio Hamilton
  • S (5): 3-Budda Baker; 9-Isaiah Simmons; 34-Jalen Thompson; 47-Ezekiel Turner; 28-Kendell Brooks

27

Special Teams:

  • K (1): 5-Matt Prater
  • P (1): 26-Matt Haack
  • LS (1): Matt Hembrough

3

Practice Squad Players (14):

  • QB David Blough
  • TE Bernhard Seikovitz* (exempt)
  • TE Joel Honigford
  • WR Marco Baccellia
  • G Dennis Daley
  • C Lecitus Smith
  • T Barton Jackson
  • DT Jacob Slade
  • DE Jonathan Ledbetter
  • LB Krys Barnes
  • LB Kyle Soelle
  • SOLB: Victor Dimukeje
  • CB Christian Matthew
  • CB Quavian White
  • S Andre Chachere

ROTB Questions of the Day:

  • The more I think of it, the more I believe that despite the new emergency QB3 rule, most NFL teams, including the Cardinals, will not keep 3 QBs on the 53 man roster. The percentages of having to turn to a 3rd QB in a game are extremely low. I can’t see the Cardinals exposing a draft pick or one of their top STs players to waivers in order to keep a 3rd QB. Do you agree?
  • Which of my roster choices would you change?
  • How many of the 53 do you currently favor?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...