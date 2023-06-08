My 53 favorite Cardinals heading into mini-camp

Background: Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.Mingson Lau/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.
Having watched some film of the Cardinals’ newcomers, both the free agents and the rookies, heading into mandatory mini-camp next week, here is the 53 man roster I currently favor.
PUP:
- QB Kyler Murray
- TE Zach Ertz
53 Man Roster:
Offense:
- QB (2): 12-Colt McCoy; 15-Clayton Tune
- RB (3): 6-James Conner; 30-Deaontay Ingram; 31-Emari Demercado
- TE (3): 85-Trey McBride; 49-Chris Pierce; 47-Blake Whiteheart
- WR (5): 2-Marquis Brown; 83-Greg Dortch; 0-Zach Pascal; 4-Rondale Moore; 14-Michael Wilson
- T (4): 70-Paris Johnson Jr.; 72-Josh Jones; 74-D.J. Humphries, 68-Kelvin Beachum
- G (3): 76-Will Hernandez; 65-Elijah Wilkinson; 78-Marquis Hayes
- C (2): 72-Hjalte Froholdt; 59-Jon Gaines II
23
Defense:
- NT (2): 94-Carlos Watkins; 94-Leki Fotu
- DT (2): 90-Rashard Lawrence; 92-Kevin Strong Jr.
- DE (3): 97-Cameron Thomas; 91-L.J. Collier; 55-Dante Stills
- ILB (4): 7-Kyzir White, 44-Owen Pappoe; 51-Josh Woods; 57-Marvin Pierre
- SOLB (3): 25-Zaven Collins; 41-Myjai Sanders; 43-Jesse Luketa
- WOLB (2): 45-Dennis Gardeck; 18-B.J. Ojulari
- CB (5): 24-Rashad Fenton; 21-Garrett Williams; 13-Kei’Tre; Clark; 20-Marco Wilson; 33-Antonio Hamilton
- S (5): 3-Budda Baker; 9-Isaiah Simmons; 34-Jalen Thompson; 47-Ezekiel Turner; 28-Kendell Brooks
27
Special Teams:
- K (1): 5-Matt Prater
- P (1): 26-Matt Haack
- LS (1): Matt Hembrough
3
Practice Squad Players (14):
- QB David Blough
- TE Bernhard Seikovitz* (exempt)
- TE Joel Honigford
- WR Marco Baccellia
- G Dennis Daley
- C Lecitus Smith
- T Barton Jackson
- DT Jacob Slade
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter
- LB Krys Barnes
- LB Kyle Soelle
- SOLB: Victor Dimukeje
- CB Christian Matthew
- CB Quavian White
- S Andre Chachere
ROTB Questions of the Day:
- The more I think of it, the more I believe that despite the new emergency QB3 rule, most NFL teams, including the Cardinals, will not keep 3 QBs on the 53 man roster. The percentages of having to turn to a 3rd QB in a game are extremely low. I can’t see the Cardinals exposing a draft pick or one of their top STs players to waivers in order to keep a 3rd QB. Do you agree?
- Which of my roster choices would you change?
- How many of the 53 do you currently favor?
Hey fans, in your opinion, should MOJO make moves to sign RB Dalvin Cook (27) and trade for DE Danielle Hunter (28)?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 8, 2023
