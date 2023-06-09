The Art of the Trade: Cardinals’ Flight Plan 6/8/23

Background: Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort watches the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023. Mingson Lau/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

If you haven’t as yet watched the new Flight Plan, you are in for a special treat. Click on this and enjoy, my friends.

Cardinals Flight Plan: Welcome to the NFL https://t.co/Ky2toECFaO via @YouTube — Tony Hite (@TonyHiteNFL) June 9, 2023

Highlights:

Monti pulling off the Texans’ trade while on the clock at #3.

Monti pulling off the Lions’ trade, while the Lions were on the clock at #6.

Paris Johnson Jr’s draft night experience —- where he was almost the first player to be drafted while in the bathroom.

Paris Johnson Jr’s embrace with Bryce Young.

Paris Johnson’s mom talking about coming back to Arizona from 29 years ago and what a blessing it is.

PJJ’s embraces with MB, MO, JG and K1 and his reception at Cardinals’ headquarters.

Cardinals’ rookies working a food bank.

B.J. Ojulari talking about his rookie goals.

Michael Wilson talking about his rough time with injuries and how T.J. Houshmandzadeh (former Bengals’ WR turned WR guru) and Jim Nagy (Senior Bowl exec) helped him rebound from injuries to get drafted in the 3rd round. Then talking about his girlfriend USWNT superstar Sophia Smith.

Cardinals rookies attending a Diamondbacks game, with Kei’Trel Clark providing home videos and candids from a number of the draft picks and undrafted rookies.

Your impressions?