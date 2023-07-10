Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals after a reception against the New England Patriots during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

Let’s start this DeAndre Hopkins thread with an initial vote:

Poll In your opinion, DeAndre Hopkins’ 3 year tenure in Arizona was? A thrill

Productive

A roller coaster (many ups and downs)

A disappointment

At the end of the day, a rip-off of the team and fans vote view results 8% A thrill (15 votes)

21% Productive (37 votes)

49% A roller coaster (many ups and downs) (87 votes)

13% A disappointment (23 votes)

7% At the end of the day, a rip-off of the team and fans (14 votes) 176 votes total Vote Now

By now, I believe many of you know my thoughts about DeAndre Hopkins.

The expression “hop, skip and a jump”: seems perfectly apt, as a way to describe Hopkins’ tenure in Arizona:

HOP —- The Hail Murray/Hopkins Hop, is arguably one of the top 5 most exciting plays in the 121 year history of Cardinals’ NFL football.

—- The Hail Murray/Hopkins Hop, is arguably one of the top 5 most exciting plays in the 121 year history of Cardinals’ NFL football. SKIP —- Eight games last season, 6 for a PED suspension and 2 for refusing to play the last two games with a new 3rd-string QB. And not even showing up for the games, at the very least to see JJ Watt play his final two games to at least “finish what he started.”

—- Eight games last season, 6 for a PED suspension and 2 for refusing to play the last two games with a new 3rd-string QB. And not even showing up for the games, at the very least to see JJ Watt play his final two games to at least “finish what he started.” JUMP —- Taking the fastest highway out of the state, yet teasing Cardinals’ fans by tweeting that he never asked for a trade —- and when the Cardinals had a trade lined up with the Chiefs, Hopkins demanded to be paid $15 or the trade was moot. Odell Beckum had just signed a one year deal with the Ravens for $15M. The Chiefs declined and no trade was ever made,

Poll #2:

Poll What do you consider to be the biggest red flag (cause for concern) about DeAndre Hopkins? Lust for money

Playing strictly on his own terms

HC and GM killer

Disloyalty to his QB and teammates

Difficulty finishing seasons strong, which includes mediocre playoff performances

PED violation

Can’t believe a word he says

None —- the dude is a sure-fire HOF WR

None —- his teams have failed him

Other —- explain in your comments vote view results 9% Lust for money (14 votes)

56% Playing strictly on his own terms (87 votes)

0% HC and GM killer (1 vote)

7% Disloyalty to his QB and teammates (12 votes)

3% Difficulty finishing seasons strong, which includes mediocre playoff performances (5 votes)

7% PED violation (12 votes)

3% Can’t believe a word he says (5 votes)

5% None —- the dude is a sure-fire HOF WR (9 votes)

3% None —- his teams have failed him (6 votes)

1% Other —- explain in your comments (2 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

I know which one sticks out to me more than the others —- but at this point I don’t want to influence (one way or the other) any of your votes. I am very curious to see what the numbers turn out to be —- and if the one red flag more than the other I would pick matches the group’s).

But, before I make a prediction about when and where Hopkins will play this season, I am very curious to poll you on a another question.

Many Cardinals’ fans were gushing over this recent tweet from DeAndre Hopkins about Kyler Murray.

Poll #3:

Poll Do you believe DeAndre Hopkins’ vow of confidence in Kyler Murray? Yes, without a doubt

Yes, but not completely sold on it

Feeling kind of on the fence about this

No, he’s just trying to mend fences

No, he is being completely disingenuous

Other, please explain in comments vote view results 15% Yes, without a doubt (22 votes)

24% Yes, but not completely sold on it (34 votes)

21% Feeling kind of on the fence about this (31 votes)

26% No, he’s just trying to mend fences (37 votes)

10% No, he is being completely disingenuous (15 votes)

1% Other, please explain in comments (2 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

When and where will Hopkins sign a contract this season?

Here is a prediction.

Right now the Titans are making the biggest push to sign Hopkins.

Report: Titans made ‘aggressive offer’ to WR DeAndre Hopkins https://t.co/9FWqWqWN3o — Music City Miracles (@TitansMCM) July 10, 2023

Unless the offer is $15M or more, fuggetaboutit.

What about the Patriots?

It’s difficult to imagine any scenario where Hopkins would take a team friendly deal to be reunited with Bill O’Brien, to adopt Mac Jones as his next QB and to have to try to comply with the Belichickean championship building philosophy of “no days off.”

Hopkins is in no rush —- no kidding.

NFL star DeAndre Hopkins in no rush to sign with new team as training camp looms: report https://t.co/3xs24ogN6L — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 10, 2023

Hopkins, imo, is in no rush for a number of reasons:

He doesn’t want to play for the Titans or Patriots.

Interesting that the Browns and Deshaun Watson appear to be making overtures, but he’s not keen on the Browns at a team-friendly discount.

#Browns would be interested in DeAndre Hopkins for the right price #DawgPound



Reportley Cleveland would like an incentive laid contract with a 4 to 5 million base salary pic.twitter.com/QuQwIF830I — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 9, 2023

If he is going to have to take a significant pay cut in order to play on a contender, which by now appears to be the out-and-out case, then, in his way of thinking he may try to miss as much of training camp as possible.

If by the NFL roster cut-downs to 53 on August 27, a contender (whom he would like to play for) doesn’t offer him what Hopkins considers to be an acceptable package, then he will be apt to wait a few weeks into the NFL season to see which teams are eager to make a move.

Waiting for as long as he can might seem particularly attractive for Hopkins because he actually may have enjoyed being on his own for the six weeks at the beginning of last season —- and the thought of condensing his season into a more limited number of practices and games could seem more manageable and —- in his mind —- give him a better chance to finish the regular season and the playoffs on a high note.

What turning down the Chiefs’ trade with the Cardinals suggests about Hopkins’ priorities.

Why didn’t Hopkins accept the KC trade in order have the exceptional opportunity to play with Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best QB in the NFL, and therefore vie for a SB ring where a big 2023 season with Mahomes could spawn him a new lucrative deal during 2024 free agency?

I have a hunch that Hopkins’ decision to balk on the KC trade suggests that he is not willing to bet on himself in terms of believing he can hold up physically and mentally at this point in his career. It’s the similar reason as to why he resorted to taking PEDs in 2021..

Hopkins’ recent propoganda:

DeAndre Hopkins says he will retire once he's not a 1,000-yard receiver. https://t.co/b2NfVAb4F8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 6, 2023

To be a 1,000 yard receiver again, which, for one reason or another, he hasn’t been since 2020, it’s under the assumption that he can stay healthy, active and locked in.

One would think that catching passes from Patrick Mahomes would be as great a chance as any of him getting back to the 1,000 season club —- on top of having a rare chance to go deep into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.

Heck, Hopkins watched Mahomes and KC bounce back from a 24-0 deficit to trounce his Texans 51-31 (NFL record playoff game comeback and win margin) at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2019 playoffs on the Chiefs’ way to winning Reid/Mahomes’ firstSuper Bowl. Yet...

Possible Head Coach and GM Ramifications:

On an NFL head coaching note, Andy Reid would be one of the few NFL head coaches who wouldn’t lose his job this season with DeAndre Hopkins on his roster, should his team fail to repeat as Super Bowl champions —-

The same might not be true for Sean McDermott in Buffalo. Would he be able to withstand another disappointing playoff loss in the divisional round or earlier?

It feels strange to say this, but Bill Belichick appears to be on the hot seat in New England. Robert Kraft is getting antsy, particularly in light of how talented the AFC East has become .

In Tennessee, with new GM Ran Carthon from the 49ers in place, it’s possible that Mike Vrable, if his team implodes again this season could find himself on the hot seat, particularly if Ran Carthon wants to hire his own guy.

In Cleveland, another disappointing year could lead to Kevin Stefanski’s and GM Adrew Berry’s dismissal —- which, if Hopkins signs with the Browns and the team doesn’t make the playoffs —- could be a clean sweep of GM/HC firings, with all three franchises Hopkins played for.He’s 2 for 2. Will he be 3 for 3?

DeAndre Hopkins’ NFL Career Earnings:

7 years with Texans: $56.7M

3 years with Cardinals: $54.9M

10 seasons Total: $111.6M

Poll #4:

Poll Which NFL team will DeAndre Hopkins sign with? The team that offers him the most money

Titans

Patriots

Browns

Chiefs

Bills

Chargers

Giants

Lions

Steelers

Texans

Cowboys

Falcons

Other, explain in comments vote view results 61% The team that offers him the most money (58 votes)

4% Titans (4 votes)

3% Patriots (3 votes)

2% Browns (2 votes)

10% Chiefs (10 votes)

8% Bills (8 votes)

2% Chargers (2 votes)

1% Giants (1 vote)

2% Lions (2 votes)

0% Steelers (0 votes)

1% Texans (1 vote)

3% Cowboys (3 votes)

1% Falcons (1 vote)

0% Other, explain in comments (0 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

Poll #5:

Poll When will DeAndre Hopkins sign? Before training camp

During training camp

Early September before 1st game

1-4 weeks into the season

Sometime between weeks 5-10 vote view results 0% Before training camp (1 vote)

32% During training camp (33 votes)

37% Early September before 1st game (38 votes)

18% 1-4 weeks into the season (19 votes)

9% Sometime between weeks 5-10 (10 votes) 101 votes total Vote Now

If anyone gets BOTH (#4 and #5) of these poll questions correct —- you will win a special prize. You will need to post your votes in the comments section, otherwise we would never know.

These were some of my thoughts and questions about DeAndre Hopkins.

What are yours?