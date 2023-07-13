Questions about Kyler’s mindset and return

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

In preparation for the next Red Rain Podcast that Kyle L’ll Rock and I are hoping to record early next week, I would like to poll your reactions to a few of the things Kyler has indicated and said about his potential return.

Poll #1:

Kyler Murray: Last year was necessary, good will come out of what happened. https://t.co/ONuguzoE2b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 12, 2023

Poll What is your reaction to Kyler claiming that "last year was necessary"? Kyler is right, because Kliff was the problem.

Kyler’s correct because the whole organization needed a shakeup.

Based on the way Kyler struggled last year, he wants us to think it wasn’t much of his fault

The necessary part about last year for Kyler was getting his $230.5M bag, everything else paled in comparison

How can a season in which Kyler shows up late to meetings, is given the start anyway versus the Patriots and then on the third play of the game tears his ACL be necessary?

Poll #2:

Kyler Murray: "I'm going to be coachable and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the (expletive) ain't working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror"https://t.co/beizn5ezkH pic.twitter.com/6v61db08IS — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 12, 2023

Poll What is your reaction to Kyler saying he is going to be" coachable"? Should a QB’s coachability be a question after four seasons in the NFL?

Yeah, I get it because Kliff was awful and Kyler deserves ro be vindicated for having to work with such an under-qualified coach

This suggests that Kyler knows and acknowledges how a number of pundits have been questioning his coachability.

It could very well mean that Kyler is now willing to accept more accountability.

Poll #3:

Poll What is your reaction to Kyler adding the caveat that "if the (expletive) ain’t working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror"? It clearly indicates that Kyler isn’t quite too confident in his new coaches and offensive scheme.

Kyler is just trying to exonerate himself in advance for how the offense performs because, after all, if he is going to be coachable and give it his all, a struggling offense would have to be the coaches’ fault.

It means Kyler is retaining the prerogative to scream at his coach: "Calm the (expletive) down".

It’s a fair statement —- at least he says "we all have to look in the mirror."

Why would Kyler bring the "ain’t working" possibility up at this time, when training camp hasn’t even begun?

Poll #4:

K1 in Week 1?



Kyler Murray's goal is to be back in action by the Cardinals' season opener.https://t.co/ylKTImCBGC — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 12, 2023

Poll What is your reaction to Kyler saying his goal is to start Week 1? That should be his goal

The fact that Kyler is aiming to start Week 1 is very encouraging

With Kyler, a week 1 return is realistic

It’s a tease.

There is no way that Kyler comes back week 1, so why stoke up false expectations?

The profound irony of this statement is that there is higher likelihood of Kyler not playing at all this season, than him playing Week 1.

Poll #5:

If it wasn’t already clear…



Do not doubt Kyler Murray.



We’re talking all things K1 and the possibility that the franchise QB could emerge Week 1.@phnx_cardinals is ready to roll with @bobrack and I at 4PM!



: https://t.co/sGCNH5e3BJ pic.twitter.com/8c2jNQC9bi — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) July 12, 2023

Poll What is your reaction to being told "if it wasn’t already clear, do not doubt Kyler Murray?" I agree, Kyler is a man on a mission and should not be doubted.

Yes, there is a whole new undoubtable vibe to Kyler this year.

It’s difficult to imagine any narrative about Kyler that does not include the word "doubt".

It’s pure hype.

Poll #6:

Poll When do you think Kyler will play this season? Week 1, just as he has suggested

Week 2-5

Week 6-9

Week 10-12

Week 13-17

Thank you for your participation. I will be referencing the results of these polls on the podcast. Let your votes be heard.