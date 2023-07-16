Kyler’s biggest test, beyond his rehab?

Background: Drew Petzing, the Cardinals’ new offensive coordinator, speaks during an introductory news conference at the Cardinals practice facility in Tempe on Feb. 23, 2023. Nfl Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing Introduced. Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

For the first time in Kyler’s football career, not only is Kyler rehabbing from a major injury, he is learning a brand new offense. The Cardinals’ new OC, Drew Petzing, has brought a Kevin Stefanski-style (a hybrid of the Shanahan and McVay style of offenses) of offense to Arizona.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ QB have turned in their Air Raid flight jackets for new, heavily-weatherized parkas that read “Ground and Pound.”

Not only are the Cardinals’ QBs in the process of learning the whole new nomenclature of the play calls, they are learning the precise execution of the plays. After all, it’s a QB’s job to know what every player on the offense is assigned to do on each and every play.

During the study sessions, JG and DP have indicated that Kyler is answering a number of key questions correctly, that he is taking good notes and asking the right questions. Kyler’s engagement with the new coaches and the learning of the new offensive system has been commendable.

The questions are:

How much longer will it be before Kyler is cleared to participate in practice?

How much time will Kyler need to start showing a command of his assignments, with regard to the precise execution of the plays?

How well versed will he be in performing all of the new tasks in the offense that he is going to be asked to do?

How long will it take him to have a fluid knowledge of the new play calls and how to recite them fluently to the offense now that he will be calling a great deal more plays from the huddle?

Can Kyler make the transition from having virtually full autonomy of the offense to being held to stricter guidelines and protocol?

What’s new for Kyler in a Stefanski-style offense?

More 12 personnel (2 TE, 2 WR, 1 RB) than 10 personnel (4 WR, 1 RB)

“Wide zone” blocking schemes which we can study here thanks to SB Nation’s Gang Green Nation:

https://www.ganggreennation.com/2021/10/6/22706331/wide-zone-inside-zone-and-power-gap-schemes

More QB snaps under center —- fewer shotgun snaps —- which require precise footwork, snap control and ball handling

More play action passes

More bootlegs

More waggles

More moving of the pocket

More sprint-outs

More stretch handoffs

More counter handoffs

More traditional screens, flare, wheel and circle passed to RBs

More motion and multiple pre-snap shifts

When Kevin Stefanski took over for Freddy Kitchens after Kitchens’ one year as head coach of the Browns, here are the play calling and play design changes that Stefanski made in order to help QB Baker Mafield be more productive.

Can Drew Petzing do the same for improving Kyler’s play that Stefanski did for Baker’s?

I took this freeze frame photo of the chart while watching this excellent video by Billy Stevens about how” Kevin Stefanski turned the Browns’ offense into a powerhouse” in 2020,. Please take the time to absorb this astute analysis —- and when you watch the clips of Baker Mayfield, imagine what Kyler would look like in this offense. Click on the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOJzt1ury6U

For those of you who have taken the time to read the Gang Green article about the “Wide zone running schema” and Billy Stevens’ video of what is expected rock the QB in this system, here are some questions:

Poll How well do you think this Stefanski style of offense fits Kyler Murray’s talents? Kyler is perfectly suited for it

Kyler can make any system look good

It’s apt to take some time for Kyler to assimilate into this system

Kyler is going to have some trouble playing more under center

Kyler may lack the discipline to run this kind of structured system the way it is supposed to be run

Other, please explain in comments vote view results 30% Kyler is perfectly suited for it (14 votes)

15% Kyler can make any system look good (7 votes)

28% It’s apt to take some time for Kyler to assimilate into this system (13 votes)

15% Kyler is going to have some trouble playing more under center (7 votes)

8% Kyler may lack the discipline to run this kind of structured system the way it is supposed to be run (4 votes)

2% Other, please explain in comments (1 vote) 46 votes total Vote Now

Poll In all honesty, how excited do you think Kyler is to adopt this new style of offense? Very

He’s keeping an open mind

Meh

He has reasonable doubts

He’s dumfounded by the organization’s decision to switch to this style of offense

Other vote view results 23% Very (12 votes)

50% He’s keeping an open mind (26 votes)

15% Meh (8 votes)

1% He has reasonable doubts (1 vote)

5% He’s dumfounded by the organization’s decision to switch to this style of offense (3 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll How excited are you about the Cardinals’ switch to a Stefanski-style offense? Very

Excited yes, but skeptical

Meh

Can’t understand why this offense is the best fit for Kyler

This offense does not bode well for Kyler’s future in Arizona

Other vote view results 40% Very (20 votes)

46% Excited yes, but skeptical (23 votes)

0% Meh (0 votes)

2% Can’t understand why this offense is the best fit for Kyler (1 vote)

8% This offense does not bode well for Kyler’s future in Arizona (4 votes)

2% Other (1 vote) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll What are the odds that Kyler can return from ACL rehab and prove himself to be a nifty fit in the new offense during the 2023 season? High

Above average

50/50

Below average

Miminal

Other vote view results 16% High (8 votes)

34% Above average (17 votes)

34% 50/50 (17 votes)

8% Below average (4 votes)

6% Miminal (3 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll If you were Kyler’s closest confidante, what would you advise him? Get back as quickly as you can

Take the full year to rehab, learn the offense and determine whether this team and its new coaches have any hope of being competitive next season and beyond

Make sure you are feeling 100% physically and mentally ready in order to return too action

Wait several weeks into the season until you can see whether the team is competitive or not in order to decide whether to play this year —- you shouldn’t play if the team is losing

Other vote view results 16% Get back as quickly as you can (8 votes)

10% Take the full year to rehab, learn the offense and determine whether this team and its new coaches have any hope of being competitive next season and beyond (5 votes)

68% Make sure you are feeling 100% physically and mentally ready in order to return too action (34 votes)

6% Wait several weeks into the season until you can see whether the team is competitive or not in order to decide whether to play this year —- you shouldn’t play if the team is losing (3 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Brett Kollmann and other pundits have posed the question as to whether it would be in the best interests of Kyler’s and the Cardinals’ to not have Kyler play this season. Are you inclined to agree? Yes

Yes, it’s not worth the risks to have Kyler play this year, if the team is losing

Yes, if it means being able to draft Caleb Williams

No, both Kyler and the Cardinals need to know how well he can play in the new offense

No, there’s nothing to be gained by Kyler sitting out any games he is capable of playing this year

Other vote view results 8% Yes (4 votes)

4% Yes, it’s not worth the risks to have Kyler play this year, if the team is losing (2 votes)

12% Yes, if it means being able to draft Caleb Williams (6 votes)

54% No, both Kyler and the Cardinals need to know how well he can play in the new offense (26 votes)

20% No, there’s nothing to be gained by Kyler sitting out any games he is capable of playing this year (10 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Kyle “L’ll Rock and I plan to share these results on tomorrow’s Red Rain Podcast, plus the outstanding votes you cast and comments you wrote on the” Kyler’s mindset and return” article. Thanks, Birdgang!

In my opinion, knowing how it took Carson Palmer 8+ games to feel somewhat comfortable and confident in BA’s offense, I think it is a monumental ask of Kyler not only to return to action with the anxiety of not being sure how his knee will hold up, but to expect him to play consistently well in a style of offense he has never played in his football career.

Not only is Stefanski’s offense brand new for Kyler, 14-year veteran Colt McCoy has been saying how different this offense is to the ones he’s been accustomed to run.

You might be curious to know how I voted on each of these questions and the ones I posed on Friday.

I have pretty much made up my mind about one question —- whether Kyler should play this year or not.

That’s the biggie.

After watching Kyler’s Flight zone, I felt compelled to post this tweet:

Was very moved/uplifted by Kyler's Flight Plan re: his rehab, statue ceremony at OK and vacation in HI. On Red Rain Podcast (Mon.), we will discuss the superb results of recent fan polls regarding Kyler's mindset and the timetable for his return.https://t.co/RuOlcX6n7Q — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) July 14, 2023

I will have much to say about the episode on the podcast. I hope you will join us.