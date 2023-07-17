Red Rain Podcast: What Cards’ fans are feeling about Kyler Murray’s mindset, return, fit in new offense

Kyle “L’ll Rock” Ledbetter and I discuss the poll results about 12 questions regarding Kyler Murray, plus add our thoughts about DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Titans and for what JJ Watt gave the Cardinals during his two years with the team.

The biggest Hamlet-like question for Kyler and the Cardinals’ 2023 organization that we address is:

“To play —- or not to play.”

Would appreciate hearing your thoughts in detail about that question.

What did you think of Kyle’s and my answers to that question?

Thanks to all of you for your outstanding participation. You did a wonderful job of answering (and commenting to) all of the 12 questions.