Breaking down the 2023 Seattle Seahawks

With the 2023 season just a couple of months away, Jess has sat down with all 14 opponents to give us a preview of what they are up to heading into the season.

And to start the week off we have a look at the Seattle Seahawks.

They made the playoffs, they paid their quarterback and they added some high level weapons at cornerback and wide receiver... So what are the expectations heading into the 2023 season?

(1:00) The Seahawks' 2022 season

(1:00) The Seahawks’ 2022 season

(8:40) The Seahawks’ offseason losses and gains in free agency and the draft

(21:28) The outlook and expectations for the Seahawks in 2023