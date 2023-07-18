Breaking down the 2023 Los Angeles Rams

Talk about a hangover.

Now two years removed from their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting spot.

They have not made a first round pick since 2016, and are in line to do so for the first time after this season.

Could it be early in the draft, or will they be looking at the backend of the first round.

Jess sat down and discussed all of that and more, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics from the episode:

(1:00) The Rams’ 2022 season

(9:44) The Rams’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(22:23) The outlook and expectations for the Rams in 2023