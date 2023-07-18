Arizona Cardinals 2023 training camp tickets to be released Wednesday

It is time to prepare for 2023 training camp.

The Arizona Cardinals will release access to tickets to training camp for 2023 starting tomorrow.

Here is all the information you need:

Cardinals fans will be able to secure their free digital tickets for 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox at State Farm Stadium beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, July 19) at 10:00 AM (AZ time).

Fans can reserve tickets by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix.

Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices while supplies last.

While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app.

Cardinals Season Ticket Members can reserve tickets now by utilizing the account manager function at www.azcardinals.com/am

PRACTICE INFO: The team’s first open practice session will take place on Thursday, July 27. The Cardinals will also again take part in the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative on Saturday, July 29 and host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, August 5.

The schedule for open training camp practices at State Farm Stadium is listed below:

CARDINALS 2023 TRAINING CAMP POWERED BY COX

Date Practice Time

Thursday, 7/27 1:15-2:30 PM

Friday, 7/28 1:45-3:15 PM

Saturday, 7/29 1:15-2:45 PM (Back Together Weekend)

Monday, 7/31 1:45-3:00 PM

Tuesday, 8/1 1:15-2:30 PM

Wednesday, 8/2 1:45-3:15 PM

Thursday, 8/3 1:15-2:45 PM

Saturday, 8/5 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)

Monday, 8/7 1:45-3:15 PM

Tuesday, 8/8 1:15-2:45 PM

Wednesday, 8/9 1:45-3:15 PM

Please note: Practice times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date Cardinals practice information, fans are encouraged to check the team’s Training Camp central page at www.azcardinals.com/trainingcamp as well as @azcardinals on Twitter.