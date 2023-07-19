2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Chicago Bears look to take next step with Justin Fields

The Arizona Cardinals get another team looking to get on the right track with the Chicago Bears, who last year finished with the worst record in the NFL.

Then, they surprised a lot of people in the 2023 NFL Draft by taking the big man out of Tennessee Darnell Wright.

Now, they look to take the next step with Justin Fields at the helm.

Jess sits down with Alyssa Barbieri, the senior editor for the USA TODAY Nfl Wire sites and managing editor of Bears Wire.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times and topics:

(1:00) The Bears’ 2022 season

(8:16) The Bears’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(20:22) The Bears’ outlook and expectations in 2023