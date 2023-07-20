Arizona Cardinals 2023 training camp information, parking, times and what to know

The Arizona Cardinals kickoff training camp in one week and here is what to know from the team.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox gets going with the team’s first public practice one week from today on Thursday, July 27. The Cardinals open training camp practice schedule is available below and can also be found at www.azcardinals.com/cardscamp.

While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice.

Below are some key details for fans regarding 2023 Cardinals Training Camp Powered by Cox:

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Fans may reserve tickets for Cardinals training camp practices by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four (4) free tickets per practice while supplies last.

FREE PUBLIC PARKING: Carparks on the east side of the stadium (Green and Grey) will be available each practice day and will open 60 minutes prior to the scheduled start of every practice. Guests are advised to use the Green entry off of 91st Avenue. For the “Back Together Weekend” practice (Saturday, July 29) and the Red & White Practice (Saturday, August 5), additional lots on the West (Orange) side of the stadium will also be available for fans to park beginning at 12:00 PM.

STADIUM ENTRY: Fans should enter through Bud Light Gate 3 on the east side of the stadium for each open practice. Fans can also enter through the Arizona Cardinals Team Shop at the north end near Hyundai Gate 2. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of every practice. For the two Saturday practices (July 29 & August 5), fans can also enter through BetMGM Gate 1 on the west side of the stadium beginning at 12:30 PM for season ticket members and 12:45 PM for everybody else.

SECURITY: In accordance with current NFL security guidelines, all fans will be subject to screening including the use of magnetometers prior to entry. In addition, the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium to speed their entry through security. For more information, please visit www.azcardinals.com/bagpolicy.