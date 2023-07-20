2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Atlanta Falcons looking for success in the Arthur Smith era

The Atlanta Falcons are in an interesting position heading into 2023 and into their mid-season matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

They are in a make or break year for Arthur Smith, they have to find out if Desmond Ridder can be the guy, while also needing to see Kyle Pitts get back to where he was in 2021.

They have some nice pieces and added Bijan Robinson, so there are some things in place, but will it be enough?

Jess sits down with Falcons Wire managing editor Matt Urben to discuss all things Falcons

Here are the times of the different parts of the conversation.

(1:00) The Falcons’ 2022 season

(11:06) Free agency and the draft

(22:29) The Falcons’ expectations for 2023