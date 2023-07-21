 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Houston Texans season will be followed closely by Cardinals fans

The Houston Texans will be a team to follow to the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

By Seth Cox
2023 NFL Draft - Portraits Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals may struggle in 2023, but there is one team that we as Cardinals fans can follow nearly as closely and that is the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans moved up to take Will Anderson along with C.J. Stroud and decided that they would included their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, for the Arizona Cardinals what happens with the Texans directly impacts how their future looks.

So, Jess sits down with Texans Wire managing editor Mark Lane.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the topics and times of the episode:

(1:00) The Texans’ 2022 season

(7:53) The coaching changes, free agency and 2023 draft

(26:18) Expectations for the Texans in 2023

