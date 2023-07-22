NFL Watt brothers to be featured on Wheaties cereal box cover

Next month, history will be made.

Wheaties, a General Mills cereal brand, announced that brothers J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt will grace their cereal box cover next month.

This would mark the first time in Wheaties history (since 1934) where a brother duo will be featured on their cover.

Justin James (J.J.) Watt, a 12-year NFL veteran, retired from professional football after the conclusion of the 2022 season. He is best known for his time with the Houston Texans, where he spent the first 10 years of his career after being their 11th overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Arizona Cardinals in the final two years of his career and racked up a team-leading 12.5 sacks this past season.

Without question, J.J. Watt had an illustrious NFL career with 586 tackles, 114.5 sacks, and 27 forced fumbles as one of the most feared pass rushers over the last decade.

His accolades include:

3x Defensive Player of the Year

5x First-team All-Pro

5x Pro Bowler

2x Deacon Jones Award Winner

Walter Payton Man of the Year (2017)

On June 12, the Texans’ organization announced that he will be inducted into their Ring of Honor, for players and coaches deemed the best to ever play for their organization. He will be a future Hall of Famer.

His brother Trent Jordan (T.J.) Watt is also nothing short of impressive. Following in J.J. Watt’s footsteps as former Wisconsin Badgers, T.J. Watt was a first-round selection (No. 30) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

On December 18, 2022, T.J. became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 75 career sacks in a total of 84 games. The only two above him are Reggie White (65) and his brother J.J. (83). His 22.5 sacks in 2021 is tied with Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single season in NFL history.

Though his streak was broken last season, T.J. Watt had four consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks (2018-21).

At only 28 years old, his list of NFL accolades is remarkable:

1x Defensive Player of the Year (2021)

3x First-team All-Pro

5x Pro Bowler

2x Deacon Jones Award Winner

Both J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt have dominated their competition in the NFL. They strived for excellence and continue to embrace the extraordinary as two brothers that have changed the game of football over the last decade. Beyond the football field, their selflessness is apparent especially with J.J. Watt’s relief fund to rebuild Houston with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and T.J. Watt participating in numerous charitable events over the years.

With J.J. Watt’s NFL career came to a close and T.J. Watt still being in his prime, the two star pass rushers will forever be remembered as some of the best players in NFL history.

“J.J. and T.J. are grounded in perseverance, togetherness, and a commitment to doing to right thing, on and off the field. It’s part of what makes them such legendary football players” - Wheaties

Star athletes and Olympians have been featured on their box for nearly a century with notable names such as Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, and Serena Williams. This cereal brand does not call themselves “The Breakfast for Champions” for nothing. Wheaties will be adding two well-deserved star siblings to their long list of historical athletes to have ever been featured on their cereal box.