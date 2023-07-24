Arizona Cardinals sign B.J. Ojulari

The Arizona Cardinals signed their final member of the 2023 NFL Draft class on Monday as the team announced that they have signed edge rusher B.J. Ojulari.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari, the team’s second-round (41st overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

The Cardinals now have all nine members of their 2023 NFL Draft class under contract.

Ojulari (oh-joo-LARR-ee) (6-2, 248) was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 as a junior after starting all 11 games he appeared in and finishing with a career-high 58 tackles while ranking second on the team in tackles for loss (8.5), sacks (5.5) and QB hurries (13). He was a permanent team captain at LSU and wore the prestigious #18 jersey last year, given annually to a Tiger who best represents the outstanding traits of an LSU player. Ojulari finished his three-year LSU career by appearing in 34 games (24 starts) and totaling 129 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.