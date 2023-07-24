2023 Arizona Cardinals opponents preview: Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offer a huge test for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals take on one of the more intriguing teams in the AFC this season in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jess sat down with Bengals Wire contributing writer Greg Wilson to discuss the Bengals, Joe Burrow, their growth and what the expectations are for the team.

It is a great conversation and something Cardinals fans should enjoy as they get ready to face off with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

The times and topics of this episode:

(1:00) The Bengals’ 2022 season

(9:32) The Bengals’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(20:48) Expectations for the 2023 season