Cardinals workout Damien Williams for possible backup running back role

It was not too long ago when Damien Williams was a hero for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2019 season with 133 total scrimmage yards gained and two touchdowns scored in Super Bowl 54 to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, the Chiefs chose to release him the following year.

Since his departure from the Super Bowl winning team, Williams has played for the Chicago Bears (2021) and the Atlanta Falcons (2022) with very limited snaps.

Now it seems the Arizona Cardinals could be the next team he plays for after being brought in for a workout earlier today.

From the wire: #Ravens placed WR Rashod Bateman on the PUP list#Cardinals worked out RB and former Super Bowl hero Damien Williams #Commanders worked out K Michael Badgley#Lions hosted QB Teddy Bridgewater on a visit#Bucs hosted DE William Gholston on a visit — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Williams began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He scored 25 total touchdowns in his career primarily as a backup running back.

He is now entering his 10th season in the NFL and could very well be in contention to serve as the primary backup ball carrier behind Cardinals’ starting running back James Conner.

As it stands, second-year running back Keaontay Ingram out of USC and undrafted rookie Emari Demarcado lack experience. Ingram struggled to make an impact as a sixth-round pick last season with the Cardinals.

Corey Clement has been in the NFL since 2017 and played a big role in securing the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl Championship as a rookie. Ty’Son Williams played well in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 but was surprisingly released that same season.

Especially with Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December, the Cardinals are now expected to be a run-heavy football team led by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Not only will this benefit James Conner greatly, the crowned No. 2 running back heading into Week 1 will have a substantial role as well.

No one really knows if the Cardinals’ top Week 1 backup ball carrier is currently on their roster but it seems general manager Monti Ossenfort is leaving no stones unturned to upgrade their roster.