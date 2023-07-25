Arizona Cardinals open 2023 training camp

It is finally time.

The Arizona Cardinals gets going with the team’s first public practice on Thursday, July 27. The Cardinals open training camp practice schedule is available below and can also be found at www.azcardinals.com/cardscamp.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Fans may reserve tickets for Cardinals training camp practices by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four (4) free tickets per practice while supplies last.

FREE PUBLIC PARKING: Carparks on the east side of the stadium (Green and Grey) will be available each practice day and will open 60 minutes prior to the scheduled start of every practice. Guests are advised to use the Green entry off of 91st Avenue. For the “Back Together Weekend” practice (Saturday, July 29) and the Red & White Practice (Saturday, August 5), additional lots on the West (Orange) side of the stadium will also be available for fans to park beginning at 12:00 PM.

BACK TOGETHER WEEKEND AND RED & WHITE PRACTICE: The Cardinals will host a practice on Saturday, July 29 as part of the league-wide “Back Together Weekend” celebration and the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, August 5. More details on both practices will be announced at a later date.

FAN SEATING: Open seating for fans will be available on the east side of the stadium in the lower level for all open Cardinals practices throughout training camp. For Back Together Weekend and the Red & White Practice, additional lower bowl seating will be provided.