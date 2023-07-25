5 Questions the Arizona Cardinals need to answer heading into 2023 training camp

It is finally time.
The 2023 Arizona Cardinals are here and training camp starts today, with the first open practice on Thursday. Make sure you check out all the info on training camp dates, tickets, parking, and more.
Now, there are plenty of questions we need to ask heading into training camp, but here are five burning questions we need to ask.
- Who starts the season at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals? It is unlikely despite the great progress Kyler Murray made over the offseason that he will be ready week one. So, is it going to be Colt McCoy or will it be newly drafted Clayton Tune? If it is Tune, will McCoy be someone that could lose his roster spot after Murray comes back?
- Will Budda Baker be ready to go? Baker has obviously been in the news ready for a new contract or a trade. The Cardinals did neither of them and now the question is, while he showed up today, will he be willing to participate?
- Who comes off the edge? They drafted Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders last year, they had Zaven Collins working on the edge all offseason, they drafted B.J. Ojulari, now the questions is, who is the player that gets the reps and the snaps?
- What happens with Isaiah Simmons? Kyzir White is the main guy in the middle of the defense, there is Zaven Collins, they love Owen Pappoe from the 2023 NFL Draft, while adding veterans Josh Woods and Krys Barnes... So, where does that leave Simmons?
- Do the Arizona Cardinals buy-in? This is the biggest question we have heading into training camp. Things were way too lax the last couple of seasons. Now, they add Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort and the buzz word since they were added was accountability. So, does that carry over and will that be something the team buys into?
