Geoff Swaim signs with Cardinals on one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals’ have already added 16 new free agents to their roster since March and will be adding another player to their already long list of acquisitions.

According to KPRC2’s NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, eight-year veteran tight end Geoff Swaim is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

One-year deal signed by veteran tight end Geoff Swaim as he joins #Cardinals, per a league source https://t.co/N17rwO44Yh — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

Swaim, 29, will be entering his ninth season in the NFL as primarily a blocking tight end since becoming the Dallas Cowboys’ seventh-round selection in the 2015 draft.

After the unexpected retirement of the legendary Jason Witten in 2018, Swaim assumed the role as Dallas’ No. 1 tight end on the depth chart in the final fourth year of his rookie contract. He made nine starts but missed the final seven games due to injuries.

In 2019, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and played for “The Sunshine State” team for only six games.

With injuries having derailed Swaim’s first five years in the NFL, the last few seasons proved to be the best years for him health-wise. In his three years with the Tennessee Titans, Swaim made 37 starts (43 games) and put up 351 receiving yards on 52 receptions with five touchdowns.

Swaim reunites with Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort, who previously served as the Titans’ director of player personnel for three seasons (2020-22). He also reunites with a couple former Tennessee teammates in Dennis Daley and Kevin Strong in Arizona.

This signing could not have come at a better time for Arizona with training camp beginning this week. With three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz on the mend after suffering a torn ACL last November, Swaim should have the lead for the No. 2 tight end role behind last year’s second-round pick Trey McBride until Ertz returns.

Other tight ends on the roster includes Chris Pierce, Noel Togiai, International Player Pathway’s Bernhard Seikovits, and a pair of undrafted rookies in Joel Honigford and Blake Whiteheart.