Arizona Cardinals sign center Pat Elflein, tight end Geoff Swaim and three more in flurry of moves

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing in a bevy of veterans, headlined by center Pat Elflein and tight end Geoff Swaim.
From the team:
Elflein (6-3, 305) is a six-year NFL veteran who has played with the Panthers (2021-22), Jets (2020) and Vikings (2017-20) in his career and appeared in 65 games (64 starts) at both center and guard. He started the first six games of the 2022 season with Carolina before missing the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 29-year old Elflein entered the league with Minnesota as a third-round pick (70th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from Ohio State and played in 44 games with the Vikings. He played in six games with the Jets and appeared in 15 games with the Panthers. In his career, Elflein has started 40 games at center and 24 games at guard.
Swaim (6-4, 260) is an eight-year NFL veteran who has played with Dallas (2015-18), Jacksonville (2019) and Tennessee (2020-22) in his career and appeared in 86 regular season games (57 starts), totaling 100 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns. The 29-year old Swaim was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (246th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft from the University of Texas. Over the last two seasons with the Titans, Swaim appeared in 33 games (29 starts) and had 43 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
Along with Swaim and Elflein the team has signed long-snapper Jack Coco as well as wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis.
Coco (6-2, 248) snaped in all 17 games last season as a rookie with Green Bay and had one tackle on special teams after joining the Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent from Georgia Tech. The 24-year-old Coco played four seasons at Georgia Tech and appeared in 39 games (two starts) at long snapper and tight end and had five receptions for 26 yards.
Davion Davis (5-11, 199) spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Texans practice squad. He has appeared in four games (one start) in his career and has one reception for 17 yards over his four-year NFL career with Minnesota (2019-20), Cleveland (2021) and Houston (2021-22). The 26-year-old Davis spent the 2023 offseason playing for the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions where he had 39 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns.
Kaden Davis (6-1, 190) was on Denver’s practice squad in 2022 after entering the league last year with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent from Northwest Missouri State. The 24-year old Davis spent three years at Northwest Missouri State (2019-21) after transferring from Butler Community College (KS). He appeared in 27 games (17 starts) with the Bearcats and finished with 55 receptions for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns and earned All-MIAA Honorable Mention honors following the 2021 season. He most recently played with the Michigan Panthers in the USFL where he also served as a kick and punt returner.
