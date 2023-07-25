Arizona Cardinals sign center Pat Elflein, tight end Geoff Swaim and three more in flurry of moves

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing in a bevy of veterans, headlined by center Pat Elflein and tight end Geoff Swaim.

From the team:

Elflein (6-3, 305) is a six-year NFL veteran who has played with the Panthers (2021-22), Jets (2020) and Vikings (2017-20) in his career and appeared in 65 games (64 starts) at both center and guard. He started the first six games of the 2022 season with Carolina before missing the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 29-year old Elflein entered the league with Minnesota as a third-round pick (70th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from Ohio State and played in 44 games with the Vikings. He played in six games with the Jets and appeared in 15 games with the Panthers. In his career, Elflein has started 40 games at center and 24 games at guard. Swaim (6-4, 260) is an eight-year NFL veteran who has played with Dallas (2015-18), Jacksonville (2019) and Tennessee (2020-22) in his career and appeared in 86 regular season games (57 starts), totaling 100 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns. The 29-year old Swaim was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (246th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft from the University of Texas. Over the last two seasons with the Titans, Swaim appeared in 33 games (29 starts) and had 43 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

Along with Swaim and Elflein the team has signed long-snapper Jack Coco as well as wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis.