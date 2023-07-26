Potential Training Camp Standouts Per Position on Defense

Background: Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins speaks during a press conference at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe on April 11, 2023. NFL. Arizona Cardinals Team Offseason Program Media Availability. Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today’s categories per position:

Young Buck:

Veteran:

Sleeper:

Note: Designated Scheme Roles as Applied to JG’s and Nick Rallis’ 2022 PHI Defensive Personnel.

Caveat: I am not suggesting that the 2023 ARI Defensive Personnel is, in general, anywhere near as talented at their roles as the 2022 PHI players —- but, instead, the purpose is to forecast the roles that JG and NR are assigning specifically to each of their defensive players.

DT:

Young Buck: Dante Stills —- Javon Hargrave

Veteran: Carlos Watkins —- Fletcher Cox

Sleeper: Jacob Slade

DE:

Young Buck: Cameron Thomas —- Derek Barnett

Veteran: L.J. Collier

Sleeper: Myjai Sanders —- Josh Sweat

SOLB:

Young Buck: Zaven Collins —- Brandon Graham

Sleeper: Jesse Luketa

MILB

Young Buck: Kyle Soelle

Veteran: Kyzir White —- T.J. Edwards

Sleeper: Krys Barnes

WILB:

Young Buck: Owen Pappoe —- Kyzir White

Veteran: Josh Woods

Sleeper: Zeke Turner

WOLB:

Young Buck: B.J. Ojulari —- Haason Reddick

Veteran: Dennis Gardeck —- Haason Reddick

Sleeper: Victor Dimukeje

LCB:

Young Buck: Garrett Williams

Veteran: Antonio Hamilton —- James Bradberry

Sleeper: Christian Matthew

SS:

Young Buck: Juju Hughes

Veteran: Budda Baker —- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Sleeper: Javonte Moffatt

FS:

Young Buck: Kendall Brooks

Veteran: Jalen Thompson —- Marcus Epps

Sleeper: Andre Chachere

RCB:

Young Buck: Marco Wilson —- Darius Slay

Veteran: Rashad Fenton

Sleeper: Bobby Price

NCB:

Young Buck: Kei’Trel Clark —- Avonte Maddox

Veteran: Isaiah Simmons —- K’Von Wallace

Sleeper: Quavian White

Physical Comparisons:

DT —-Dante Stills (6-4, 286, 4.85) —- Javon Hargrave (6-2, 305, 4.93)

DT —-Carlos Watkins (6-3, 305, 5.01)—- Fletcher Cox (6-4, 310, 4.79)

DE —-Cameron Thomas (6-4, 267, 4.78) —- Derek Barnett (6-3, 259, 4.88)

DE —-Myjai Sanders (6-5, 248, 4.67) —- Josh Sweat (6-5, 265, 4.53)

OLB —-Zaven Collins (6-4, 260, 4.66) —- Brandon Graham (6-2, 265, 4.72)

ILB —-Kyzir White (6-2, 234, 4.69) —- T.J. Edwards (6-1, 242, 4.87)

ILB —- Owen Pappoe (6-0, 225, 4.39) —- Kyzir White (6-2, 234, 4.69)

OLB —-B.J. Ojulari (6-2, 248, 4.59)—- Haason Reddick (6-0, 240, 4.52)

OLB —-Dennis Gardeck (6-0, 232, 4.57) —- Haason Reddick (6-0, 240, 4.52)

CB —- Antonio Hamilton (6-0, 195, 4.46) —- James Bradberry (6-1, 210, 4.50)

SS —-Budda Baker (5-11, 195, 4.45) —- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (5-11, 210, 4.48)

FS —- Jalen Thompson (5-11, 190, 4.47)—- Marcus Epps (6-0, 198, 4.55)

CB —-Marco Wilson (6-0, 191, 4.37)—- Darius Slay (6-0, 190,, 4.36)

NCB —-Kei’Trel Clark (5-10, 181, 4.42) —- Avonte Maddox (5-9, 184, 4.39)

S/NCB —- Isaiah Simmons (6-4, 238, 4.39) —- K’Von Wallace (5-11, 205, 4.53)

The Cardinals’ athletic, prototypical comparisons are encouraging. Will the coaches be able to make the most of the players’ physical talents?

What do you think?