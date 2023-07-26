Potential Training Camp Standouts Per Position on Defense

Background: Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins speaks during a press conference at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe on April 11, 2023. NFL. Arizona Cardinals Team Offseason Program Media Availability. Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Today’s categories per position:
- Young Buck:
- Veteran:
- Sleeper:
Note: Designated Scheme Roles as Applied to JG’s and Nick Rallis’ 2022 PHI Defensive Personnel.
Caveat: I am not suggesting that the 2023 ARI Defensive Personnel is, in general, anywhere near as talented at their roles as the 2022 PHI players —- but, instead, the purpose is to forecast the roles that JG and NR are assigning specifically to each of their defensive players.
DT:
- Young Buck: Dante Stills —- Javon Hargrave
- Veteran: Carlos Watkins —- Fletcher Cox
- Sleeper: Jacob Slade
DE:
- Young Buck: Cameron Thomas —- Derek Barnett
- Veteran: L.J. Collier
- Sleeper: Myjai Sanders —- Josh Sweat
SOLB:
- Young Buck: Zaven Collins —- Brandon Graham
- Sleeper: Jesse Luketa
MILB
- Young Buck: Kyle Soelle
- Veteran: Kyzir White —- T.J. Edwards
- Sleeper: Krys Barnes
WILB:
- Young Buck: Owen Pappoe —- Kyzir White
- Veteran: Josh Woods
- Sleeper: Zeke Turner
WOLB:
- Young Buck: B.J. Ojulari —- Haason Reddick
- Veteran: Dennis Gardeck —- Haason Reddick
- Sleeper: Victor Dimukeje
LCB:
- Young Buck: Garrett Williams
- Veteran: Antonio Hamilton —- James Bradberry
- Sleeper: Christian Matthew
SS:
- Young Buck: Juju Hughes
- Veteran: Budda Baker —- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
- Sleeper: Javonte Moffatt
FS:
- Young Buck: Kendall Brooks
- Veteran: Jalen Thompson —- Marcus Epps
- Sleeper: Andre Chachere
RCB:
- Young Buck: Marco Wilson —- Darius Slay
- Veteran: Rashad Fenton
- Sleeper: Bobby Price
NCB:
- Young Buck: Kei’Trel Clark —- Avonte Maddox
- Veteran: Isaiah Simmons —- K’Von Wallace
- Sleeper: Quavian White
Physical Comparisons:
DT —-Dante Stills (6-4, 286, 4.85) —- Javon Hargrave (6-2, 305, 4.93)
DT —-Carlos Watkins (6-3, 305, 5.01)—- Fletcher Cox (6-4, 310, 4.79)
DE —-Cameron Thomas (6-4, 267, 4.78) —- Derek Barnett (6-3, 259, 4.88)
DE —-Myjai Sanders (6-5, 248, 4.67) —- Josh Sweat (6-5, 265, 4.53)
OLB —-Zaven Collins (6-4, 260, 4.66) —- Brandon Graham (6-2, 265, 4.72)
ILB —-Kyzir White (6-2, 234, 4.69) —- T.J. Edwards (6-1, 242, 4.87)
ILB —- Owen Pappoe (6-0, 225, 4.39) —- Kyzir White (6-2, 234, 4.69)
OLB —-B.J. Ojulari (6-2, 248, 4.59)—- Haason Reddick (6-0, 240, 4.52)
OLB —-Dennis Gardeck (6-0, 232, 4.57) —- Haason Reddick (6-0, 240, 4.52)
CB —- Antonio Hamilton (6-0, 195, 4.46) —- James Bradberry (6-1, 210, 4.50)
SS —-Budda Baker (5-11, 195, 4.45) —- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (5-11, 210, 4.48)
FS —- Jalen Thompson (5-11, 190, 4.47)—- Marcus Epps (6-0, 198, 4.55)
CB —-Marco Wilson (6-0, 191, 4.37)—- Darius Slay (6-0, 190,, 4.36)
NCB —-Kei’Trel Clark (5-10, 181, 4.42) —- Avonte Maddox (5-9, 184, 4.39)
S/NCB —- Isaiah Simmons (6-4, 238, 4.39) —- K’Von Wallace (5-11, 205, 4.53)
The Cardinals’ athletic, prototypical comparisons are encouraging. Will the coaches be able to make the most of the players’ physical talents?
What do you think?
Loading comments...