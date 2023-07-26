Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to begin training camp on PUP list, per report

It was one of the pieces of news we have been waiting for and Ian Rapoport is reporting that Kyler Murray will begin the 2023 training camp for the Arizona Cardinals on the PUP (Physically unable to perform) list.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray will begin training camp on the PUP list, source said. Recovering from a torn ACL in mid-December, the designation is no surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2023

This comes as no surprise as Murray is only less than seven months out from surgery as training camp fully kicks off tomorrow for the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, the helpful nots on the PUP designation:

Murray can participate in all team meetings

Can use the Cardinals facility

Can workout on the side during practices

Cannot participate in any part of practice

It also means that at any point during training camp, Murray can return to practice and begin participation, but as soon as he returns he cannot go back on PUP, then it becomes a new injury designation which puts a timer on when he can return in the 2023 season.

It was news we were all expecting, but now it is about when Murray is able to get back.