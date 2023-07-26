Arizona Cardinals place Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz and B.J. Ojulari on PUP list, Grant Williams on NFI

We had heard about Kyler Murray earlier today, and expected to see Zach Ertz start the season on the PUP list because they would ease him back into the fold after an ACL injury last October.

Heck, even Garrett Williams was expected to be delayed based on his ACL injury last season while at Syracuse, which is why he is on the NFI list, because the injury occurred in college and not with the Arizona Cardinals.

However, seeing B.J. Ojulari on the PUP is a bit of a surprise because it means he was injured while with the team, not from the hamstring injury he had before the combine.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has placed tight end Zach Ertz (knee), quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP). In addition, cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI).

We will see how this changes up over the next couple of weeks, but hopefully Ojulari and Ertz get back quickly.