Cardinals Reacts Survey: Which player are you most excited to see in an Arizona Cardinals uniform?

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a bunch of splashy additions in 2023, but they did add a number of fun players and that begs the question, which of the offseason additions are you most looking forward to seeing in an Arizona Cardinals uniform?

Paris Johnson Jr. - The rookie offensive tackle is probably the guy I expect most to pick, but it is always fun to see if there are those who have another opinion.

Kyzir White - Probably the biggest free agent splash of the offseason and now the leader of the defense.

B.J. Ojulari - This was written before the PUP listing, but now holds a little more weight.

Michael Wilson - Could get a chance with the size and injury history of the rest of the receiver corps.

Other (list in comments)

Who you got?