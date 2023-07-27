Cardinals Reacts Survey: Which player are you most excited to see in an Arizona Cardinals uniform?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a bunch of splashy additions in 2023, but they did add a number of fun players and that begs the question, which of the offseason additions are you most looking forward to seeing in an Arizona Cardinals uniform?
- Paris Johnson Jr. - The rookie offensive tackle is probably the guy I expect most to pick, but it is always fun to see if there are those who have another opinion.
- Kyzir White - Probably the biggest free agent splash of the offseason and now the leader of the defense.
- B.J. Ojulari - This was written before the PUP listing, but now holds a little more weight.
- Michael Wilson - Could get a chance with the size and injury history of the rest of the receiver corps.
- Other (list in comments)
Who you got?
