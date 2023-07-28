2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Cleveland Browns head into year two of the Deshaun Watson era

Happy Friday one and all.

We are almost through all of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent previews and the AFC North is a fun division.

And by fun, we mean looks like a division with a lot of talent and tough matchups.

Jess discussed the Cleveland Browns with Browns Wire managing editor Cory Kinnan, to figure out if year two of Deshaun Watson will be better, if Nick Chubb will ever slow down, have they added enough to Myles Garrett on defense and more.

Here are the times and topics from this episode:

(1:00) The Browns’ 2022 season

(10:30) Free agency and the draft for the Browns

(20:15) Expectations for the Browns in 2023