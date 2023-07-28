Three early observations from Arizona Cardinals training camp 2023

We are basically done with training camp... right?

Oh wait, it was day one of open practice and the videos and quotes were flowing, but you have to really fight through all of it to get some interesting information.

Here were three observations from day one of Arizona Cardinals training camp (well day one that was open to the public).

Isaiah Simmons is playing safety... Deep safety:

The Cardinals base defense a lot of the time is basically a 4-2-5 and both Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons are on the field. Both are also not at the “2” in that defense, as Collins is working as an edge rusher (more on that later) and Simmons is playing safety.

Isaiah Simmons at deep safety for the Arizona Cardinals.



Zach Pascal coming down with the tough contested catch.

While it is early and we knew Simmons would play safety, he is basically playing a deep safety position, not the closer to the line of scrimmage safety. Something to keep an eye on.

Hello old school football:

Again, it is early and the Cardinals are not going to show much, but look at this personnel.

looks like Paris Johnson is working RT with Hump at LT

looks like Paris Johnson is working RT with Hump at LT

For those who can’t see what I am talking about the Arizona Cardinals came out in 22 personnel:

Two tight ends, Two running backs, one wide receiver.

Jonathan Gannon talked about this style of play, but he and Drew Petzing sure look like they are following through with it.

The vibe is different:

Zaven Collins and Paris Johnson Jr continue working post Arizona Cardinals practice.

“It’s a culture shock not a culture shift.”



"It's a culture shock not a culture shift."

Arizona Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries credits a complete overhaul to team culture to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The question if it will work is a fair one. But, early returns show the players are buying in and are looking to change this franchises culture for the long-term.