2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to take the next step with Kenny Pickett

The Arizona Cardinals take on the AFC North this season and have a bevy of tough matchups. One that feels like they could have a shot to win is against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a great defense still, but are looking at Kenny Pickett to take the next step on offense.

Jess sat down with Steelers Wire managing editor Curt Popejoy to discuss the growth of Pickett, what the Steelers will look like on defense and more.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times and topics during the show:

(1:00) The Steelers’ 2022 season

(12:53) What the Steelers did in free agency and the draft

(28:00) Expectations for the Steelers in 2023