2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Washington Commanders provide a great week one test for new look Cards

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals get the NFC East this season, and it could be a good one.

Of course none of that matters to the Washington Commanders and their fans who are just glad to be out from under the reign of Daniel Snyder.

Jess sat down with Commanders Wire managing editor Bryan Manning to discuss what is next post Daniel Snyder, the trust in Sam Howell, how good can that defensive line be and more.

Here are the approximate times of the topics:

(1:00) The Commanders’ 2022 season

(11:27) What the Commanders did in the draft and free agency

(18:44) Expectations for the Commanders in 2023