SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans are excited to see which rookie the most at training camp?

Happy Saturday Arizona Cardinals fans.

The votes are in and the fans have spoken and quite frankly surprised me.

We asked which new Arizona Cardinals acquisition, via free agency, trade or the draft, are you most excited to see at training camp and the results were... a bit shocking.

Fans are most excited to see rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson at training camp, as an overwhelming 44% voted for rookie from Stanford.

Fellow rookies B.J. Ojulari and Paris Johnson Jr. were second and third.

I expected most fans excited to see PJJ, as he is everything the fans have been clamoring for and more as a potential franchise tackle.

Already grabbing hold of the right tackle spot.

However, maybe fans want to see if Wilson will be able to contribute in year one, knowing that Johnson Jr. is already penciled in.

What do you think?

