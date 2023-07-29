Cardinals sign linebacker David Anenih amid injuries

Arizona Cardinals’ outside linebacker department is currently battling injuries.

Rookie second-round pick BJ Ojulari was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and Myjai Sanders hurt his hand earlier this week in practice.

In light of the news, the team announced the signing of linebacker David Anenih to their 90-man roster and released cornerback Dylan Mabin in a corresponding move.

Prior to going to the NFL, Anenih, 23, played five years at the University of Houston (2017-21). During that time, he accumulated 98 tackles, 31.5 tackles-for-loss, 20.5 sacks, and forced four fumbles.

The 6-foot-2 245-pound linebacker went undrafted in 2022 but made practice squad stints with the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and most recently the Atlanta Falcons ever since.

Here is a brief breakdown of Anenih’s career so far:

Scouted and signed by Titans (Monti Ossenfort) as a CFA in 2021

During last year’s pre-season games with the Titans, he recorded 7 tackles, 6 solo, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Was signed to Steelers’ PS then signed to the active roster for the last 3 games of the 2022 season in Atlanta.

Pro Day numbers: 4.66 40 and 35” VJ.

Wins with speed off the edge and splitting gaps. Needs to develop power techniques.

Check out some of his college highlights:

Anenih joins a group of healthy outside linebackers that include Cam Thomas, Victor Dimukeje, Dennis Gardeck, and Jesse Luketa. Until Ojulari and Sanders return, Anenih will have the opportunity to impress the coaching staff to make his case to win a final roster spot.