Former Arizona Cardinals HC Vince Tobin passes away at 79 years old

The NFL coach was the first to lead Arizona to the playoffs in nearly 51 years

By Blake Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Archive RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It was announced this morning that former Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin had passed away, with news coming from the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Republic Cardinals Beat Writer Kent Somers (breaking his retirement to do so, in a way)

The Cardinals also gave a brief press release update on the news of Tobin’s passing.

Tobin is survived by his wife and children.

He had an all-time record of 28-43 as a head coach in Arizona and also spent time coaching in Philly, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Chicago and Detroit.

