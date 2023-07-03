Former Arizona Cardinals HC Vince Tobin passes away at 79 years old

It was announced this morning that former Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin had passed away, with news coming from the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Republic Cardinals Beat Writer Kent Somers (breaking his retirement to do so, in a way)

Sad news. Former Cardinals coach Vince Tobin passed away this morning. He was 79. Condolences to his wife, Kathy, and their family. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) July 3, 2023

The Cardinals also gave a brief press release update on the news of Tobin’s passing.

Statement from the Cardinals on the passing of former coach Vince Tobin (thx to @kentsomers): pic.twitter.com/UcW7CSV5rF — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) July 3, 2023

#AZCardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s statement on the passing of former head coach Vince Tobin: pic.twitter.com/GG3d3DRHHv — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 3, 2023

Tobin is survived by his wife and children.

He had an all-time record of 28-43 as a head coach in Arizona and also spent time coaching in Philly, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Chicago and Detroit.