Cardinals Showcasing Training Camp Bounce

Over the weekend during Jonathan Gannon’s press conference, with regard to the Cardinals new approach to training camp and trying to improve the team culture, he said this:

Jonathan Gannon on his Cardinal player’s reaction to the significant culture shift taking place in Arizona. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/34yWCARNUZ — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) July 28, 2023

Notice that JG emphasized the word “standards” —- as in holding the players to high standards of effort and decorum —- all in the effort of helping the team improve.

Unlike Sean Payton, who recently threw former Broncos’ coaches under the bus, JG simply said, “I don't know what’s gone on in the past...”

Gist:

Kliff Kingsbury acted on the premise that the players should act and play like professionals.

JG acts on the premise that players need to be prodded and pushed, perhaps, if given too much leeway, they might not act like professionals.

Now —- to be fair to Kliff Kingsbury, in an ideal world, his approach was understandable. And for the better part of three years Kliff had the team, led by a number of spirited leaders, moving in a very positive direction. But, the two things that Kingsbury’s teams appeared to lack were discipline and finishing power.

Therefore, team discipline and finishing power are two key areas that JG and his staff are focused on improving. These are the types of things that show up on game tapes.

JG and his staff have been doing their homework.

Practicing Tenaciously at Full Speed:

Paris Johnson Jr and Will Hernandez moving defenders around to spring this run at Arizona Cardinals training camp.@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/WHASDry9FV — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 27, 2023

Look at the effort and bounce from Cardinals’ players on both sides of the ball. Notice how hard #30 RB Keaontay Ingram runs in an effort to finish the play.

Tune had a great roll out and delivered the pass on the money https://t.co/oGqJmycNu1 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 29, 2023

Look at how fast the Cardinals get off the ball and how hard they work on both sides of the ball to finish the play.

Early in #CardsCamp, one of the best battles - Hollywood Brown vs Marco Wilson: pic.twitter.com/kyGsDvH6a1 — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) July 27, 2023

Look at the sheer effort here. Competing at full speed is how everyone improves.

Gist: in previous camps it appeared that the players were mostly running 3⁄ 4 speed. Practicing at top speed is a stunning change.

Teaching and reinforcing Fundamentals:

HC Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis paying particular attention to this outside linebackers drill#CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/HgbZWVgRSa — Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) July 29, 2023

Notice the teaching and drilling of shedding and tackling fundamentals, presided over by JG and DC Nick Rallis. Fundamentals emphasized here: (1) swim/shed; (2) attack the ball carrier right into his numbers; (3) head up and across the numbers on the tackling launch; (4) clamp the arms and wrap; (5) drive feet, sink hips and tighten wrap to to finish.

Catering Assignments to Players’ Strengths:

Like Marco Wilson did to perfection here:

Gist: as JG said, “one size does not fit all” —- think of the confidence this gives the Cardinals CBs —- to know they have the freedom to play to their strengths.

“Culture Shock”:

LT DJ Humphries asked if there's been a culture shift with #AZCardinals...



....says it's more like "a culture shock."



How/Why? Hump responds: "JG." pic.twitter.com/IFlwGvPOEx — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) July 27, 2023

Leave it to DJ to capture the mood!

Gist: Cardinals players are feeling the buzz that comes with a fresh slate and exciting approach from highly bonded, spirited coaches.

Fresh Vibes and Tangible Upgrades::

The Cardinals’ new practice uniforms look even better in person. pic.twitter.com/plZLj2YL9T — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 28, 2023

Gist: Michael Bidwill is now doing his part to improve the Cardinals’ NFLPA report Card.

Team Discipline “Non-Negotiable”::

"Non-negotiable."



Remember JG's response when we asked about his fighting policy...



...cuz OL Dennis Daley + DL LJ Collier both ejected from #CardsCamp for tussle. pic.twitter.com/UD34qsrACZ — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) July 29, 2023

Gist: JG warned about in-camp fighting and what the consequences would be. Aha, the words and the music match.

Defining the Ultimate Individual Value For Coaches and Players:

#Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon breaks down what goes into putting the best team out on the field: pic.twitter.com/h1phxMhShz — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 29, 2023

Well said and placed into proper perspective by JG.

Budda and Teammates Brings Bounce:





Your captain is here. Budda Baker is back on the practice field. pic.twitter.com/p95yUXkpDg — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 26, 2023

Bounce happens when you love what you do and the people you are working with.No one exemplifies the bounce and love of the chase more than Budda Baker.

