2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: New York Giants have a fun offense, can they build on 2022?

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to follow a similar trajectory to what the New York Giants had last year with their new head coach.

Jess sits down with John Fennelly, a writer for Giants Wire to discuss the Giants and what happened this offseason.

They added another weapon for Daniel Jones, found a way to get things done with Saquon Barkley and are hoping that Jones continues to built on what was a nice season last year.

Here are the times and topics we covered:

(1:00) The Giants’ 2022 season

(11:42) The Giants’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(21:58) The expectations for the Giants in 2023