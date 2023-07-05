Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner ranked low heading into 2023

James Conner has had a nice career resurgence in the desert and now comes into 2023 as the lone running back with any type of high usage experience on the Arizona Cardinals roster.

That should mean a big season for Conner, but PFF has an interesting take on the situation:

This is from PFF about James Conner:



"The Cardinals have a new coaching staff, so if anything, the staff will try using younger backs more rather than let Conner see even more time compared to what he’s done in the past."



What evidence do we have of this at all? — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) July 5, 2023

After Conner on the depth chart, there is veteran Corey Clement, second year running back Keaontay Ingram, journeyman Ty’Son Williams and undrafted free agent Emari Demercado.

Outside of maybe Ingram, there is not necessarily anyone you have to see.

So, are the gentlemen at PFF suggesting the Cardinals are going to just keep Conner around and not use the sixth biggest cap hit on the roster?

Are they really going to go with Clement who has never had 100 touches in a season?

What about Ingram, who is an intriguing guy, but averaged 2.6 yards per touch as a rookie?

Ty’Son Williams? I mean he is interesting, but Baltimore has maybe the best rushing offensive scheme in the NFL and moved on.

It is a weird take from PFF, and one that I would be interested to hear them expound on.