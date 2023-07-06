Josh Jones playing time earns him proven performance bonus

For the Arizona Cardinals, sometimes paying more than expected is good.

This occurred when Josh Jones’ 2023 salary jumped from $1.27 million per his rookie contract to more than $2.73 million.

That came from him earning more than the 35% of snaps played in their first three seasons, and Jones did that with his playing time the last two seasons, as Jones played in 10.5% of the Cardinals’ snaps in 2020, 72.7% in 2021 and 57.0% in 2022.

That totaled 46.7% of the teams offensive snaps in his first three seasons, which earned the bonus based on the proven performance escalator, according to Over the Cap.

That is a big accomplishment that we have not seen from Cardinals drafted offensive linemen.

Now the question, can he earn a starting spot in 2023?

He is competing with newly drafted Paris Johnson Jr, Dennis Daley, and Elijah Wilkenson for time along the offensive line at left guard.

Congrats on the raise, Josh!